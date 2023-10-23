BAFL 40.03 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.86%)
Bilawal pays tribute to Begum Nusrat Bhutto

Press Release Published 23 Oct, 2023 05:58am

KARACHI/ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that Madar-e-Jamhuriat Begum Nusrat Bhutto is a metaphor of compassion, patience and courage, who never hesitated to sacrifice for the sake of Pakistan’s democracy and the people.

According to a press release, Chairman PPP, in his message on the 12th death anniversary of Begum Nusrat Bhutto, paid tribute to her and said that Madar-e-Jamhuriat was a visionary women leader, who led a historic movement against a tin-pot dictator to restore political and democratic rights to the people of Pakistan.

“After the judicial assassination of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, as long as health allowed her, Begum Bhutto continued to fight for people’s rights and never sat down silently for a single day,” he added.

“Madar-e-Jamhuriat’s values and struggles are a beacon of light for us, she will live forever in our hearts and history,” said Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and pledged that we will continue to fight for the rights of the people with the same courage, determination and independence that Madar-e-Jamhuriat fought for.

