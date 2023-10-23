PHMA elects new office-bearers

FAISALABAD: The Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers Association (PHMA) has elected Nahid Abbas and Farrukh Iqbal unopposed as central chairman and Zonal chairman of the north zone, respectively, for the year 2023-24.

In this regard, a dinner was organised by the Syed Nahid Abbas Central Chairman (PHMA). Group Leader (PHMA) Chaudhry Salamat Ali, Chairman (PHMA) Mian Farrukh Iqbal, President FCCI Dr. Khurram Tariq, Muhammad Amjad Khawaja, Mian Kashif Zia, Syed Zahid Abbas, Chaudhry Javed Aslam, Syed Zia Alamdar, Waheed Khaliq Rame, Hazar Khan, Rana Altaf, Asif Khan, Shahid Waheed and other industrialists participated in the dinner.

The new central chairman Nahid Abbas, addressing the meeting, called for giving a boost to the export sector by adopting diversified marketing techniques and extending practical support to the industry, and asked the knitwear and garment exporters to prepare themselves for meeting the global challenges so that exports could be enhanced by fully exploiting new opportunities.

Mian Farrukh Iqbal Chairman of PHMA (North Zone) congratulated the newly elected office-bearers expressing the hope that new team would continue the excellent work in the best interest of Value Added Textile Sector.

