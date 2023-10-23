BAFL 40.03 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.86%)
BIPL 18.16 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (5.58%)
BOP 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (5.19%)
CNERGY 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.84%)
DFML 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
DGKC 51.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.38%)
FABL 24.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
FCCL 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.08%)
FFL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.75%)
GGL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.8%)
HBL 99.84 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.89%)
HUBC 95.17 Increased By ▲ 4.37 (4.81%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.05%)
KEL 3.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
MLCF 35.12 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.77%)
OGDC 97.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.27%)
PAEL 13.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.77%)
PIOC 101.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.41%)
PPL 82.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.16%)
PRL 18.13 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.02%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.96%)
SNGP 51.75 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.17%)
SSGC 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.38%)
TELE 7.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.48%)
TRG 81.60 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.82%)
UNITY 25.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.49%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,160 Increased By 54.4 (1.07%)
BR30 18,196 Increased By 202.7 (1.13%)
KSE100 50,732 Increased By 366.7 (0.73%)
KSE30 17,459 Increased By 173 (1%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2023-10-23

PHMA elects new office-bearers

Press Release Published 23 Oct, 2023 05:58am

FAISALABAD: The Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers Association (PHMA) has elected Nahid Abbas and Farrukh Iqbal unopposed as central chairman and Zonal chairman of the north zone, respectively, for the year 2023-24.

In this regard, a dinner was organised by the Syed Nahid Abbas Central Chairman (PHMA). Group Leader (PHMA) Chaudhry Salamat Ali, Chairman (PHMA) Mian Farrukh Iqbal, President FCCI Dr. Khurram Tariq, Muhammad Amjad Khawaja, Mian Kashif Zia, Syed Zahid Abbas, Chaudhry Javed Aslam, Syed Zia Alamdar, Waheed Khaliq Rame, Hazar Khan, Rana Altaf, Asif Khan, Shahid Waheed and other industrialists participated in the dinner.

The new central chairman Nahid Abbas, addressing the meeting, called for giving a boost to the export sector by adopting diversified marketing techniques and extending practical support to the industry, and asked the knitwear and garment exporters to prepare themselves for meeting the global challenges so that exports could be enhanced by fully exploiting new opportunities.

Mian Farrukh Iqbal Chairman of PHMA (North Zone) congratulated the newly elected office-bearers expressing the hope that new team would continue the excellent work in the best interest of Value Added Textile Sector.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PHMA Nahid Abbas Farrukh Iqbal

Comments

1000 characters

PHMA elects new office-bearers

FTO summons FBR officials for ignoring tax-related queries

SC informed about start of civilians’ trial in military courts

Immovable properties in the UAE, UK: Rental income of resident Pakistanis taxable in country: expert

Pak-Iranian border can be turned into ‘economic border’: envoy

ATT: traders demand review of ban on 14 items

Moot discusses Pak-Russian ties

PIA suspends its operations?

CM for ending gender-based wage discrimination

Prices of daily-use items remain high despite cut in fuel rates

‘Investors are getting facilities through SIFC’

Read more stories