‘New generation doesn’t give due respect to parents’

LAHORE: Begum Governor Punjab Ayesha Baligh met women living in the old age home here at Governor House Lahore Sunday.

Speaking on this occasion, Begum Governor Punjab said that the only selfless relationship in the world is that of parents. She said that the parents have many rights over their children.

She said that in our religion, there is a special emphasis on the children to treat their parents with kindness and respect. Allah Almighty says: “And treat your parents kindly, and if one or both of them reaches old age, do not be rude to them nor rebuke them, and treat them with respect.”

Begum Governor said that the parents expect their children to take care of them in their old age. She said that the majority in our society respect their parents and take good care of them, but unfortunately, there are people who ignore their parents and consider them a burden.

She said that in most cases, it is the cold behaviour of the children that forces the parents to go to old age homes. She said that it is not an easy decision for the parents, but they have to move to old age homes when they cannot tolerate insulting behaviour anymore.

She said that it is a pity that our new generation is becoming materialistic and they don’t give due respect to their parents.

