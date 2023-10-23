BAFL 40.03 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.86%)
Jati Umrah becomes centre of political activities

Recorder Report Published 23 Oct, 2023 05:58am

LAHORE: Jati Umrah, the Raiwind residence of the PML-N supremo has again become centre of political activities and the party leaders are lined up to meet Nawaz Sharif who returned home on Saturday after four years in self imposed exile.

Nawaz on his homecoming rally addressed a big power show on Saturday and expressed firm resolve to bring ease in the lives of the people by overcoming all the economic challenges through joint efforts by all pillars of the state.

On Sunday, Nawaz apart from meeting his family members including Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz, Ishaq Dar and others also held consultation with his legal team led by the former minister Azam Nazir Tarar about his cases, sources said, adding: “Nawaz is determined to steer the country out of prevailing economic challenges that made the lives of the people miserable.”

Earlier on Saturday night Nawaz visited graves of his late mother, father, brother and wife and offered “fateha.”

Nawaz in his address at Minar-e-Pakistan said when he returned from abroad his mother and wife received his at his house but now they are no more and became victim of his politics.

The PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal said on Sunday that the Minar-e-Pakistan meeting had proved that the Muslim League-N was the biggest political force in Pakistan and the vision presented by Nawaz Sharif for the future is the roadmap for Pakistan.

According to him, the entire nation is united now. Nawaz Sharif should be supported so that Pakistan could be taken out of the economic crisis.

