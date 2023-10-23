DG Rangers Sindh visits Nooriabad industrial area

KARACHI: Director-General (DG) Rangers Sindh Major General Azhar Waqas on Sunday visited the Nooriabad Executive Club of Trade and Industry to meet the business community.

According to Sindh Rangers spokesperson, Major General Waqas was welcomed by the president and the members of the industrial club.

During the meeting with the business community, DG Sindh Rangers said Karachi is the economic hub of the country and the business community has an important role in the country’s development.

He said law and order in Nooriabad and other industrial areas are being further improved to give a sense of security to the business community. Major General Azhar Waqas also issued orders to address the problems of the business community.

Meanwhile, the business community lauded the role of Sindh Rangers in restoring peace in the city.