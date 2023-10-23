BAFL 40.03 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.86%)
Siraj questions govt’s response to Turbat killings

NNI Published 23 Oct, 2023 05:58am

SHUJAABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq expressed deep concern over the alarming surge in crimes across Pakistan on Sunday, stating that incidents involving shedding the blood of the weak, burning the houses of the vulnerable and kidnapping anyone’s daughter had become disturbingly common in the country.

The JI chief conveyed these views during his visit to the residence of a victim of the Turbat shooting.

He argued that there was a severe lack of protection for the rights of the vulnerable in the country, and questioned the government’s response to the Turbat killings.

On Oct 14, unidentified gunmen killed six construction workers and injured two others in a pre-dawn attack on their camp near Turbat in Balochistan’s Kech district. Police said the laborers were sleeping in an under-construction house when they were attacked, resulting in six instant deaths.

The JI chief expressed regret that no government representative had offered condolences to the grieving families of the shooting victims.

