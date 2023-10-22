BAFL 40.03 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.86%)
BIPL 18.16 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (5.58%)
BOP 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (5.19%)
CNERGY 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.84%)
DFML 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
DGKC 51.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.38%)
FABL 24.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
FCCL 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.08%)
FFL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.75%)
GGL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.8%)
HBL 99.84 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.89%)
HUBC 95.17 Increased By ▲ 4.37 (4.81%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.05%)
KEL 3.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
MLCF 35.12 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.77%)
OGDC 97.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.27%)
PAEL 13.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.77%)
PIOC 101.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.41%)
PPL 82.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.16%)
PRL 18.13 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.02%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.96%)
SNGP 51.75 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.17%)
SSGC 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.38%)
TELE 7.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.48%)
TRG 81.60 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.82%)
UNITY 25.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.49%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,160 Increased By 54.4 (1.07%)
BR30 18,196 Increased By 202.7 (1.13%)
KSE100 50,732 Increased By 366.7 (0.73%)
KSE30 17,459 Increased By 173 (1%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Foxconn faces tax audit, land use probe

Reuters Published 22 Oct, 2023 11:31am

BEIJING: Foxconn Technology Group , Apple Inc’s largest supplier of iPhones, has been subjected to tax audits at some of its key subsidiaries, suspected of violating laws and regulations, Chinese state media reported on Sunday.

China’s natural resources department also conducted on-site investigations on the land use of enterprises of Foxconn in Henan, Hubei provinces and other places, according to the exclusive report in the nationalist tabloid, the Global Times.

It did not elaborate on the investigations or the timing of them.

Foxconn did not immediately respond for comment outside of regular business hours.

Zhang Wensheng, deputy dean of the Taiwan Research Institute of Xiamen University, told the Global Times in an interview that the tax audit and land use investigations conducted by the relevant departments stemmed from any enterprise suspected of violating laws and regulations, and was a normal procedure.

Tech giants Foxconn, Nvidia announce they are building ‘AI factories’

“Foxconn’s subsidiaries are obliged to actively cooperate with audits and investigations, and if there are indeed violations of laws and regulations, they should admit mistakes and accept penalties and step up rectification,” Zhang said.

Apple Foxconn

Comments

1000 characters

Foxconn faces tax audit, land use probe

ST refund claims: Exporters irked by manual processing

Nepra warns PR, power cos of action

Last 3 fiscal years: CMU working on SOEs’ performance

Telecom sector: FBR to implement single portal for ST return filing

CPEC-related projects will be highlighted through PTV: Solangi

US activates deployment of defence systems 'throughout' Mideast: Pentagon

Nawaz says his party can steer country out of crises

PTI decries use of State resources

Four Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in West Bank: Palestinian health ministry

Embittered Nawaz strikes a conciliatory tone with the powers that be

Read more stories