BAFL 40.03 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.86%)
BIPL 18.16 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (5.58%)
BOP 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (5.19%)
CNERGY 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.84%)
DFML 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
DGKC 51.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.38%)
FABL 24.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
FCCL 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.08%)
FFL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.75%)
GGL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.8%)
HBL 99.84 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.89%)
HUBC 95.17 Increased By ▲ 4.37 (4.81%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.05%)
KEL 3.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
MLCF 35.12 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.77%)
OGDC 97.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.27%)
PAEL 13.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.77%)
PIOC 101.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.41%)
PPL 82.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.16%)
PRL 18.13 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.02%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.96%)
SNGP 51.75 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.17%)
SSGC 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.38%)
TELE 7.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.48%)
TRG 81.60 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.82%)
UNITY 25.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.49%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,160 Increased By 54.4 (1.07%)
BR30 18,196 Increased By 202.7 (1.13%)
KSE100 50,732 Increased By 366.7 (0.73%)
KSE30 17,459 Increased By 173 (1%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russian strikes kill three, wound four in Ukraine

AFP Published 21 Oct, 2023 05:56pm

KYIV: Russia struck areas of eastern and southern Ukraine with artillery and missiles on Friday and Saturday, killing at least three people and wounding four others, officials said.

The strikes come as both sides prepare for a gruelling winter of fighting and as Russia tries to suppress a Ukrainian counteroffensive to regain occupied territory.

Russia fired hundreds of shells into Ukrainian-controlled parts of Kherson region in the south on Friday, local governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

Biden requests $106bn package, including Ukraine, Israel funds

“The Russian military hit residential areas of the region’s settlements. As a result of Russian aggression, one person was killed and one more was wounded,” he said Saturday morning.

In separate attacks, the head of Ukraine’s central Dnipropetrovsk region said Russia fired a missile at a group of dachas, a type of cottage, in Kryvyi Rig – President Volodymyr Zelensky’s hometown – killing a 60-year-old man and wounding a woman.

“She is in a serious condition in hospital. The attack caused a fire, which rescuers have already extinguished,” Dnipropetrovsk governor Sergiy Lysak said Friday evening.

He later said on Saturday that Russian artillery strikes on Nikopol, a city of about 100,000 people on the river Dnipro, had killed one person.

“The enemy has once again fired on peaceful Nikopol with heavy artillery. Unfortunately, a man died as a result of the attack,” Nikopol mayor Oleksandr Sayuk said.

Russian shelling near Kupyansk in Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv region and strikes on Avdiivka in eastern Donetsk region wounded at least two people on Friday, officials said.

Fighting and shelling in and around Avdiivka has escalated in recent weeks as Russia tries to encircle and capture the strategically important town.

Ukraine RUssia Ukraine war Russian strikes Russian war in Ukraine

Comments

1000 characters

Russian strikes kill three, wound four in Ukraine

MoFA takes big step to help boost inward FDI flows

Hamas attacked Israel to derail its warming ties with Saudis: Biden

Different projects/programmes: World Bank for adhering to agreed timelines

FD invites nominations for appointment of ETDB VP

UN chief urges ceasefire to end Gaza's 'godawful nightmare'

Q1 IT, ITeS export remittances up 3.3pc to $655m YoY

China ready to boost Pakistan ties but urges security guarantee: Xi

Nawaz likely to re-conquer Punjab, KPK

Rs3bn projects or above: Ministry irked by failure to appoint independent directors

Restriction imposed by FBR: Traders facing issues while filing sales tax returns

Read more stories