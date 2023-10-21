BAFL 40.03 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.86%)
Apple scraps Jon Stewart show over China, AI clashes: report

AFP Published 21 Oct, 2023 03:30pm
Photo: Apple TV+
Photo: Apple TV+

LOS ANGELES: US comedian Jon Stewart’s talk show on Apple TV+ has reportedly been canceled after just two series due to clashes between its host and the company over topics such as China and artificial intelligence.

Stewart told staff that executives from Apple – which has vast commercial interests in China and AI – had expressed concern over proposed new content for ‘The Problem with Jon Stewart,’ The New York Times said.

Apple did not immediately respond to AFP’s request for comment. Stewart became a household name in the United States as the host of Comedy Central’s long-running ‘The Daily Show,’ before stepping down to pursue other interests in 2015.

Apple TV+ to launch on Tata Play Binge in India

Streaming platform Apple TV+ launched ‘The Problem with Jon Stewart’ as a flagship current affairs show in 2021. The show takes a satirical look at a different topical issue each week.

Episodes in the most recent season included ‘Globalization: Made In America’ and ‘Searching for Allies.’

Since Apple first established a presence in China in 1993, the US tech giant has grown into a major provider of smartphones, laptops and consumer electronics in the country.

Apple chief Tim Cook made a surprise visit to China this month, and he has previously spoken of his company’s “symbiotic” relationship with the nation.

‘The Super Models’, the original influencers, come to Apple TV

In an earnings call in August, Cook said Apple views AI and machine learning as “core fundamental technologies that are integral to virtually every product that we build.”

