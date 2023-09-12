BAFL 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.34%)
Apple TV+ to launch on Tata Play Binge in India

BR Life & Style Published 12 Sep, 2023 03:19pm
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan headline the Tata Play Binge campaign. Photo: Tata Play
Tata Play Binge, the Indian channels aggregator, is all set to incorporate Apple TV+ onto its platform in a first-of-its-kind collaboration for Apple TV+ in India, reported Variety on Monday.

The move means that series such as ‘Ted Lasso,’ ‘Shrinking,’ ‘Silo,’ ‘Hijack,’ ‘Foundation,’ ‘Tehran’ and ‘The Morning Show,’ as well as Apple Original Films such as ‘CODA’ will be available on the platform.

The launch is accompanied by a promotional ad campaign featuring Bollywood couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Tata Play Binge is widely considered as the nation’s biggest OTT aggregator platform, which gives access to 27 national, regional and international apps in 13 languages. These include Disney+Hotstar, ZEE5, SonyLIV, Jio Cinema and Hallmark, among others.

The report also added that Apple Original Films will soon be debuting on Apple TV+, which will include Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon,’ starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Lily Gladstone along with spy thriller ‘Argylle,’ with Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell and Bryce Dallas Howard.

Ridley Scott’s ‘Napoleon,’ starring Joaquin Phoenix; and Joseph Kosinski’s untitled Formula One racing feature starring Brad Pitt, are also set to debut on the platform.

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan to make Netflix debut with ‘Jaane Jaan’

Streaming platforms are increasingly fighting for room among the burgeoning tech-savvy population of India.

Last month, Reliance Jio Infocomm, the telecom arm of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries, launched a Netflix subscription on prepaid plans, enabling 400 million customers to avail Netflix through two-tiered packages.

Reliance had previously also struck a deal with Warner Bros Discovery Inc. to bring Warner Bros as well as its HBO content becoming available on Reliance’s JioCinema app, including popular movies and shows such as ‘Succession’, ‘Game of Thrones’, ‘Lord of the Rings’ and the upcoming ‘Harry Potter’ series.

It later announced premium pricing of 999 Indian rupees ($12) a year, its first step to move away from a free content model to fight global rivals such as Netflix and Disney in the country.

Ambani commits $25bn to launch 5G in India

