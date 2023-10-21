BAFL 40.03 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.86%)
Punjab govt asks undocumented foreigners to leave by 31st

Recorder Report Published 21 Oct, 2023 06:05am

LAHORE: The Punjab government has warned all undocumented foreigners to leave Punjab by October 31 as crackdowns against illegally residing foreigners will take place after the deadline.

In this connection, caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi chaired a meeting to review the progress of cases filed against those involved in the events of May 9. In the meeting, an assessment was also made regarding actions against illegally residing foreigners in Punjab starting from November 1.

The meeting was attended by the Punjab Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police Punjab, provincial secretaries and senior police officers.

Meanwhile, Durmus Bastug, Consul General of Türkiye stationed in Lahore, held a meeting with the Chief Minister and deliberated on a range of topics, including mutual interests, intensifying cooperation across diverse sectors and bolstering bilateral investments.

Provincial ministers Amir Mir and Azfar Ali Nasir along with senior officials were present on the meeting.

On this occasion, Naqvi emphasised the deep-rooted bond of fraternity between the people of Pakistan and Türkiye, emphasising the critical need to further strengthen relations as per the Lahore and Istanbul Sister Cities Agreement.

He expressed eagerness to elevate engagements with Türkiye in various domains and assured Turkish investors of receiving full-fledged support for their ventures in Punjab.

He revealed plans for the construction of a diplomatic enclave on the Commercial Business District land, where the Türkiye consulate will also be relocated.

He graciously accepted the Consul General’s invitation to partake in the centenary celebration of the Republic of Türkiye and extended an invitation to the Mayor of Istanbul and the Police Chief to visit Lahore.

To address the global challenge of terrorism, he emphasised the necessity for a unified plan of action.

The Consul General expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for the decision to shift the consulate to the diplomatic enclave, pledging continued collaboration with the Punjab government across various spheres.

