BAFL 40.08 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.98%)
BIPL 18.17 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (5.64%)
BOP 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (5.19%)
CNERGY 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.84%)
DFML 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
DGKC 51.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.28%)
FABL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.37%)
FCCL 12.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.93%)
FFL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.94%)
GGL 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.51%)
HBL 100.50 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (2.56%)
HUBC 94.90 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (4.52%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.05%)
KEL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
LOTCHEM 25.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.23%)
MLCF 35.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.57%)
OGDC 96.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.56%)
PAEL 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
PIBTL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.99%)
PIOC 100.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.76%)
PPL 82.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.83%)
PRL 18.09 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (3.79%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.95%)
SNGP 51.78 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.23%)
SSGC 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.19%)
TELE 7.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 12.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
TRG 81.29 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.43%)
UNITY 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.26%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 5,152 Increased By 46.6 (0.91%)
BR30 18,173 Increased By 179.5 (1%)
KSE100 50,732 Increased By 366.7 (0.73%)
KSE30 17,459 Increased By 173 (1%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2023-10-21

‘Elderly Biden acting shrewdly’

Published 21 Oct, 2023 06:05am

This is apropos a Letter to the Editor “Elderly Biden acting shrewdly” carried by the newspaper yesterday.

In my view, however, US President Joe Biden is not acting shrewdly; he’s in fact acting dangerously and imprudently. His approach to the Middle East conflict is strongly characterised by his administration’s blind support to Israel that unfortunately does not take into consideration how such one-sided US support would add to the current bout of death and destruction that has virtually brought the entire world to the precipice of a new world war.

Although President Biden has greatly disappointed the world, particularly the besieged Palestinians, a senior US official hasn’t. He’s the one who was involved in arms transfers to US allies for 11 years and he has resigned in protest over Washington’s decision to boost military aid to Israel.

He has resigned over Washington’s decision to boost military aid to Israel, pointing out that US-supported Gaza war would lead to more suffering for both Israelis and Palestinians.

According to Josh Paul, a director in the State Department’s Bureau of Political-Military Affairs, the administration of President Joe Biden is repeating the same mistakes Washington has been making for decades.

“The response Israel is taking, and with it the American support both for that response and for the status quo of the occupation, will only lead to more and deeper suffering for both the Israeli and the Palestinian people.

“I knew it was not without its moral complexity and moral compromises, and I made myself a promise that I would stay for as long as I felt the harm I might do could be outweighed by the good I could do. ...”

I strongly believe that the Middle East conflict has been deepening day in, day out mainly due to Israel’s disproportionate response to October 7 Hamas attacks and Biden administration’s deeply flawed approach to the situation. In my view, Josh Paul has said nothing but truth.

He has invited the American nation’s attention to the growing bellicosity of an elderly head of state and government that clearly militates against the US interests in the region and beyond and the lofty ideals of human rights, democracy and rule of law.

President Biden must be ready to pay a price as his reelection chances are already jeopardized by concerns over economy, crime and his age.

R.S. Edgar, (Chicago, Illinois, the US)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Israel Joe Biden Gaza Palestinians

Comments

1000 characters

‘Elderly Biden acting shrewdly’

Nawaz likely to re-conquer Punjab, KPK

Different projects/programmes: World Bank for adhering to agreed timelines

FD invites nominations for appointment of ETDB VP

SPI inflation down 1.7pc WoW

Q1 IT, ITeS export remittances up 3.3pc to $655m YoY

Rs3bn projects or above: Ministry irked by failure to appoint independent directors

China ready to boost Pakistan ties but urges security guarantee: Xi

Elections, military trial of civilians: SC set to hear crucial cases on Monday

Restriction imposed by FBR: Traders facing issues while filing sales tax returns

Missile parts supplies to Pakistan? US puts sanctions on three Chinese companies

Read more stories