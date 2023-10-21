Import of fruit from Afghanistan: Traders reveal ‘corrupt practices’ in clearance

PESHAWAR: Fruit merchants here unmasked ‘corruption practices’ in connivance with authorities concerned in clearance of fruits-laden vehicles from Kharlachi to Ghulam Khan Checkpoints.

According to traders, customs staff at Kharlachi and Ghulam Khan Checkpoints clear the vehicles loaded with fruits from Afghanistan to Pakistan by showing false declaration and underweight, which is unjust with the traders and importers who clear their consignments/ trucks by paying all taxes/ duties at Torkham border. They said the illegal practices were inflicting massive loss to the public exchequer in head of duties/ taxes.

The serious revelations came into discussion during a meeting between a delegation of Peshawar Fruits Traders Association and President of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Fuad Ishaq here at the Chamber House, here on Friday.

The traders’ delegation was headed by the association president Haji Alif Jan Mohmand and vice president Haji Mushtaq Hussain. Sanaullah Khan, senior vice president of the Chamber was also present. Other members of the traders’ delegation include Haji Khan Muhammad, Haji Faqir Muhammad, Haji Samdani, Haji Imtiaz, Haji Wali Khan, Haji Noorrani, Haji Nawab Khan, Haji Sheena Khan and Haji Taj Muhammad.

The ban on export of Kinnow was another central point that was discussed thoroughly in the meeting. The participants elaborated about restriction on Kinnow export.

Fuad Ishaq promptly responded to this crucial matter, stating that the ban on Kinnow export was enforced before December 01.

The SCCI chief explained Pakistan’s Kinnow was not fully ready till December. He added this restriction on export was aimed at preventing from damaging the quality Pakistani Kinnow in the global market. Bumper crop of Kinnow is ready before time owing to climate change, so the associations in consultation with relevant institutions agreed on that this year the export of Kinnow should be allowed before 15 days.

Fuad Ishaq said there was also agreement between federal ministry of Food and Agriculture, relevant authorities and association about export of Kinnow before time. However, he said the Ministry of Commerce was yet not issued formal notification in this regard.

Eventually, the SCCI chief made a demand for allowing export of Kinnow before 15 days or from (Nov 15, 2023).

On the occasion, Fuad Ishaq gave a concrete proposal for prevention of smuggling in mutual trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan, calling for bringing Pakistani import duties/ taxes equal to Afghanistan imports duties so that will not only eradicate smuggling but abolish transit trade, as well.

Earlier, members of the delegation of Peshawar Fruits Traders Association formally congratulated the newly elected president Fuad Ishaq and senior vice president Sanaullah Khan and expressed hope that both new office bearers along with rest of the cabinet will play an important role in resolution of the business community issues.

