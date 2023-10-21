Speaker NA condemns genocide, massacre of Palestinians

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf on Friday visited the Embassy of Palestine in Pakistan and expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people who are being subjected to indiscriminate killings by Israel.

“Genocide, massacre and ethnic cleansing of Palestinian men, women, children and elderly in Gaza and adjoining areas are condemnable and reprehensible. The barbaric and inhumane atrocities committed by Israel are in stark contradiction to settled international laws and tantamount to war crimes.

The world must not be a silent spectator in this darkest hour of human’s history. It must come forward immediately and play its due role not only in stopping the mayhem and barbarity of Zionist forces but in resolution of the Palestinian issue in accordance with the UN Security Council and OIC Resolutions,” the speaker expressed these views during his visit.

The National Assembly speaker also held a meeting with Palestinian Emissary to Pakistan Ahmed Jawad Rabei.

During the meeting, the speaker pledged unwavering support and reiterated, “Pakistani people, its Parliament and its government have always supported the Palestinian cause and each Pakistani would continue to support Palestine.”

He said: “Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto always remained steadfast to this noble cause and following their footsteps, we shall never leave the people of Palestine alone till they attain their inalienable right to statehood.”

He also said that every Pakistani has the same sentiments for Palestinian people and is ready to sacrifice everything for the cause of Palestine.

While expressing his resolve to stand with people of Palestinians, he said that stopping aid to Gaza is a violation of basic human rights.

The speaker voiced his disapproval of the “double standards” exhibited by champions of human rights regarding Israeli aggression.

He said that the manipulation of facts and the politicization of the situation by a few parties to draw a misleading comparison between Palestinian victims and Israeli aggressors are extremely reprehensible.

Ashraf also expressed profound admiration for the courage and sacrifices made by the Palestinian people, including children who are steadfastly resisting oppression with determination and an unwavering spirit.

The Palestinian ambassador thanked the speaker for visiting the Embassy of Palestine and extending unwavering support to Palestine in these disturbing times.

He also added: “Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah till present leadership across political parties always supported Palestinians.”

He said that the sentiments of Pakistani people and its leadership have imparted bravery and courage to each Palestinian.

The speaker also inscribed his comments in the condolence book at the Palestinian embassy, conveying his heartfelt sympathy to the people of Palestine and the families of the martyrs who tragically lost their lives in the ruthless Israeli attacks. He also prayed that Palestine would emerge victorious out of this war.

