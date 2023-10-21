Commissioner assures power supply to small industries

HYDERABAD: Commissioner Hyderabad division Khalid Hyder Shah has said that considering the increased population in the city, industrial and trade activities didn’t witness a matching development. He said that he would try his best to get an ‘express feeder’ approved for power supply to small industries.

Speaking to members of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) on Thursday evening, he said that traders and businessmen had shared their problems relating to traffic management, gas and power load shedding, drainage and water supply.

He asked Assistant Commissioner Latifabad to prepare a summary for approval of the express feeder for small industries from Sindh government. He promised that power supply to 200 small industries would bring prosperity in industrial sector.

Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Tariq Qureshi informed HCCI members that new traffic signals were being installed. He said that problems of traders were being addressed and added that traffic management board had already been working in this regard. He said that other issues of traders would be addressed, as well.

President Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Adeel Siddiqui welcomed the guests, and said that business community always shouldered responsibilities with government in time of needs like flood and natural disasters. He said that due to present state of economy, the businessmen were struggling along with government to meet challenges.

HCCI Chief emphasised the need for upgrading infrastructure of Hyderabad. He said the people of Kohsar and Amani Shah Colony were depending on private tanker for drinking water. He attributed this problem to Water and Sanitation Agency’s negligence. He said that industrial area, highway and Hali road area face drain overflows and this problem must be addressed on priority.

Adeel Siddiqui said that traffic management demands big decisions and although traffic management board was working but the problems are not being resolved. He said that traffic issues could only be resolving by building underpasses, flyovers and signal-free corridors. He termed raids on godowns in the name of price control measures as injustice with traders.

Patron HCCI Iqbal Hussain Baig said that administration should fix prices while considering the ground realities. He said that substandard and unhealthy milk was being sold in the city.

Senior Vice President HCCI, Najmuddin Qureshi said that fruit and vegetable market pays millions of rupees taxes to market committee but the infrastructural needs of the market were not met. He said that required funds on it were not being spent by market committee. He said market committee was under obligation to upgrade infrastructure.

HCCI members told officers that bureau of price control official hurl threats to the traders. They said that bus terminal was needed in the city. They raised issue of inexpensive sale of LPG in the market and excessive load shedding by Hyderabad Electric Supply Company.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023