BAFL 40.08 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.98%)
BIPL 18.17 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (5.64%)
BOP 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (5.19%)
CNERGY 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.84%)
DFML 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
DGKC 51.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.28%)
FABL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.37%)
FCCL 12.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.93%)
FFL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.94%)
GGL 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.51%)
HBL 100.50 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (2.56%)
HUBC 94.90 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (4.52%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.05%)
KEL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
LOTCHEM 25.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.23%)
MLCF 35.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.57%)
OGDC 96.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.56%)
PAEL 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
PIBTL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.99%)
PIOC 100.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.76%)
PPL 82.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.83%)
PRL 18.09 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (3.79%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.95%)
SNGP 51.78 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.23%)
SSGC 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.19%)
TELE 7.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 12.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
TRG 81.29 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.43%)
UNITY 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.26%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 5,152 Increased By 46.6 (0.91%)
BR30 18,173 Increased By 179.5 (1%)
KSE100 50,732 Increased By 366.7 (0.73%)
KSE30 17,459 Increased By 173 (1%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-10-21

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 21 Oct, 2023 06:05am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
Oct 20, 2023
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        19-Oct-23      18-Oct-23      17-Oct-23      16-Oct-23
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.104311       0.104321       0.104275        0.10438
Euro                             0.805797        0.80578       0.806116       0.804223
Japanese yen                     0.005096       0.005091         0.0051       0.005103
U.K. pound                       0.925239        0.92903       0.927426        0.92736
U.S. dollar                       0.76321       0.762688       0.762717       0.763165
Algerian dinar                   0.005547        0.00555       0.005547       0.005545
Australian dollar                0.481051       0.486519       0.484707       0.482549
Botswana pula                    0.055485       0.055905       0.055831       0.055635
Brazilian real                   0.150842       0.151399       0.150787
Brunei dollar                    0.555547        0.55752       0.557297       0.557217
Canadian dollar                  0.557317        0.55889       0.560368
Chilean peso                     0.000814       0.000807       0.000809        0.00081
Czech koruna                     0.032682       0.032658       0.032763       0.032594
Danish krone                      0.10798       0.107999       0.108044       0.107816
Indian rupee                     0.009165       0.009161       0.009161       0.009166
Israeli New Shekel               0.189429       0.189488       0.190299       0.191269
Korean won                       0.000565       0.000564       0.000563       0.000566
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.47034        2.46984        2.46914        2.47059
Malaysian ringgit                0.160271       0.160888       0.161183       0.161039
Mauritian rupee                  0.017069       0.017113       0.017124       0.017062
Mexican peso                     0.041805       0.042587         0.0425
New Zealand dollar               0.446325       0.448956       0.450499       0.450725
Norwegian krone                  0.068887       0.069494       0.069637       0.069829
Omani rial                        1.98494        1.98358        1.98366        1.98482
Peruvian sol                     0.197383       0.197903        0.19807
Philippine peso                  0.013452       0.013441        0.01342       0.013431
Polish zloty                     0.180582       0.181441       0.181035       0.179547
Qatari riyal                     0.209673        0.20953       0.209538       0.209661
Russian ruble                    0.007843       0.007833       0.007835       0.007845
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.203523       0.203383       0.203391       0.203511
Singapore dollar                 0.555547        0.55752       0.557297       0.557217
South African rand               0.039945       0.040666       0.040587       0.040378
Swedish krona                    0.069108       0.069777       0.069825       0.069504
Swiss franc                      0.850089       0.848185       0.846382       0.845191
Thai baht                        0.020955       0.020995       0.020941       0.021038
Trinidadian dollar               0.112834       0.113139       0.113139
U.A.E. dirham                    0.207818       0.207675       0.207683       0.207805
Uruguayan peso                   0.019122       0.019119
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

IMF SDR Special Drawing Rights SDR Rates

Comments

1000 characters

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Nawaz likely to re-conquer Punjab, KPK

Different projects/programmes: World Bank for adhering to agreed timelines

FD invites nominations for appointment of ETDB VP

SPI inflation down 1.7pc WoW

Q1 IT, ITeS export remittances up 3.3pc to $655m YoY

Rs3bn projects or above: Ministry irked by failure to appoint independent directors

China ready to boost Pakistan ties but urges security guarantee: Xi

Elections, military trial of civilians: SC set to hear crucial cases on Monday

Restriction imposed by FBR: Traders facing issues while filing sales tax returns

Missile parts supplies to Pakistan? US puts sanctions on three Chinese companies

Read more stories