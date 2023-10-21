WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Oct 20, 2023 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 19-Oct-23 18-Oct-23 17-Oct-23 16-Oct-23 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104311 0.104321 0.104275 0.10438 Euro 0.805797 0.80578 0.806116 0.804223 Japanese yen 0.005096 0.005091 0.0051 0.005103 U.K. pound 0.925239 0.92903 0.927426 0.92736 U.S. dollar 0.76321 0.762688 0.762717 0.763165 Algerian dinar 0.005547 0.00555 0.005547 0.005545 Australian dollar 0.481051 0.486519 0.484707 0.482549 Botswana pula 0.055485 0.055905 0.055831 0.055635 Brazilian real 0.150842 0.151399 0.150787 Brunei dollar 0.555547 0.55752 0.557297 0.557217 Canadian dollar 0.557317 0.55889 0.560368 Chilean peso 0.000814 0.000807 0.000809 0.00081 Czech koruna 0.032682 0.032658 0.032763 0.032594 Danish krone 0.10798 0.107999 0.108044 0.107816 Indian rupee 0.009165 0.009161 0.009161 0.009166 Israeli New Shekel 0.189429 0.189488 0.190299 0.191269 Korean won 0.000565 0.000564 0.000563 0.000566 Kuwaiti dinar 2.47034 2.46984 2.46914 2.47059 Malaysian ringgit 0.160271 0.160888 0.161183 0.161039 Mauritian rupee 0.017069 0.017113 0.017124 0.017062 Mexican peso 0.041805 0.042587 0.0425 New Zealand dollar 0.446325 0.448956 0.450499 0.450725 Norwegian krone 0.068887 0.069494 0.069637 0.069829 Omani rial 1.98494 1.98358 1.98366 1.98482 Peruvian sol 0.197383 0.197903 0.19807 Philippine peso 0.013452 0.013441 0.01342 0.013431 Polish zloty 0.180582 0.181441 0.181035 0.179547 Qatari riyal 0.209673 0.20953 0.209538 0.209661 Russian ruble 0.007843 0.007833 0.007835 0.007845 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.203523 0.203383 0.203391 0.203511 Singapore dollar 0.555547 0.55752 0.557297 0.557217 South African rand 0.039945 0.040666 0.040587 0.040378 Swedish krona 0.069108 0.069777 0.069825 0.069504 Swiss franc 0.850089 0.848185 0.846382 0.845191 Thai baht 0.020955 0.020995 0.020941 0.021038 Trinidadian dollar 0.112834 0.113139 0.113139 U.A.E. dirham 0.207818 0.207675 0.207683 0.207805 Uruguayan peso 0.019122 0.019119 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

