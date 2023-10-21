WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Oct 20, 2023
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 19-Oct-23 18-Oct-23 17-Oct-23 16-Oct-23
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.104311 0.104321 0.104275 0.10438
Euro 0.805797 0.80578 0.806116 0.804223
Japanese yen 0.005096 0.005091 0.0051 0.005103
U.K. pound 0.925239 0.92903 0.927426 0.92736
U.S. dollar 0.76321 0.762688 0.762717 0.763165
Algerian dinar 0.005547 0.00555 0.005547 0.005545
Australian dollar 0.481051 0.486519 0.484707 0.482549
Botswana pula 0.055485 0.055905 0.055831 0.055635
Brazilian real 0.150842 0.151399 0.150787
Brunei dollar 0.555547 0.55752 0.557297 0.557217
Canadian dollar 0.557317 0.55889 0.560368
Chilean peso 0.000814 0.000807 0.000809 0.00081
Czech koruna 0.032682 0.032658 0.032763 0.032594
Danish krone 0.10798 0.107999 0.108044 0.107816
Indian rupee 0.009165 0.009161 0.009161 0.009166
Israeli New Shekel 0.189429 0.189488 0.190299 0.191269
Korean won 0.000565 0.000564 0.000563 0.000566
Kuwaiti dinar 2.47034 2.46984 2.46914 2.47059
Malaysian ringgit 0.160271 0.160888 0.161183 0.161039
Mauritian rupee 0.017069 0.017113 0.017124 0.017062
Mexican peso 0.041805 0.042587 0.0425
New Zealand dollar 0.446325 0.448956 0.450499 0.450725
Norwegian krone 0.068887 0.069494 0.069637 0.069829
Omani rial 1.98494 1.98358 1.98366 1.98482
Peruvian sol 0.197383 0.197903 0.19807
Philippine peso 0.013452 0.013441 0.01342 0.013431
Polish zloty 0.180582 0.181441 0.181035 0.179547
Qatari riyal 0.209673 0.20953 0.209538 0.209661
Russian ruble 0.007843 0.007833 0.007835 0.007845
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.203523 0.203383 0.203391 0.203511
Singapore dollar 0.555547 0.55752 0.557297 0.557217
South African rand 0.039945 0.040666 0.040587 0.040378
Swedish krona 0.069108 0.069777 0.069825 0.069504
Swiss franc 0.850089 0.848185 0.846382 0.845191
Thai baht 0.020955 0.020995 0.020941 0.021038
Trinidadian dollar 0.112834 0.113139 0.113139
U.A.E. dirham 0.207818 0.207675 0.207683 0.207805
Uruguayan peso 0.019122 0.019119
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
