BENGALURU: India’s blue-chips opened lower on Friday after US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s comments fanned worries over higher-for-longer interest rates, adding to mounting concerns over the Middle East crisis.

Earnings-driven gains in key stocks help Indian shares cap losses

The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.51% at 19,525.30 as of 9:15 a.m. IST, and the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.42% to 65,355.50.