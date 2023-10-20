BAFL 39.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.41%)
BIPL 17.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
CNERGY 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.86%)
DFML 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.41%)
DGKC 50.71 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (2.86%)
FABL 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.58%)
FCCL 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.26%)
FFL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.6%)
GGL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
HBL 98.24 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (3.57%)
HUBC 90.81 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (3.61%)
HUMNL 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.07%)
KEL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (9.42%)
LOTCHEM 25.84 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.73%)
MLCF 34.93 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.54%)
OGDC 97.77 Increased By ▲ 4.27 (4.57%)
PAEL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.65%)
PIBTL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.57%)
PIOC 102.00 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (2.1%)
PPL 82.95 Increased By ▲ 5.50 (7.1%)
PRL 17.47 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.5%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.09%)
SNGP 51.15 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (7.46%)
SSGC 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (9.8%)
TELE 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
TPLP 12.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
TRG 80.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.75%)
UNITY 26.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.54%)
BR100 5,099 Increased By 110.8 (2.22%)
BR30 17,964 Increased By 550.6 (3.16%)
KSE100 50,365 Increased By 933.7 (1.89%)
KSE30 17,286 Increased By 375.8 (2.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2023-10-20

SMEs: Business community seeks sound cyber security system

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 20 Oct, 2023 05:17am

ISLAMABAD: The business community has urged the government to provide a sound cyber security system to Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to save them from losses due to potential cyber attacks.

This was stated by Faad Waheed, acting president Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) after holding a meeting with a Chinese cyber security solution providers’ delegation during a visit to ICCI led by Ammar Jafri, former DG FIA and founder of Digital Pakistan.

He said that SMEs are the backbone of the economy and are now increasingly moving towards automation and digitisation to improve their productivity, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness. He urged the government should focus on formulating a specific cyber security prevention policy for SMEs to save them from business losses due to cyber attacks.

Waheed said that many SMEs are now going online to expand their outreach to wider markets and improve their business prospects. He said that Pakistan’s National Cyber Security Policy 2021 also encourages the promotion of online businesses, however, the policy is lacking in strong defence measures to protect the SMEs from cyber risks and threats.

He stressed that the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecom, in consultation with stakeholders, should develop a specific cyber security policy for SMEs to facilitate them in going digital. He said that Chinese IT companies providing cyber security solutions have great prospects in the Pakistani market and they should take advantage of this untapped market, especially for SMEs by investing in Pakistan.

Ammar Jafri, former DG FIA and Founder of Digital Pakistan said that Pakistan is gearing up for the 5th generation industrial revolution and stressed that the government should develop a strong digital infrastructure to enable businesses to flourish and compete effectively in the international market.

He said that the focus of Digital Pakistan is to promote connectivity, improve digital infrastructure, increase investment in digital skills and promote innovation and tech entrepreneurship. He said that the cooperation of ICCI with Digital Pakistan would be helpful in promoting digitization in SMEs.

The Chinese delegation members said that their company is one of the top cyber security solution providers with offices in Asia, South Asia and East Africa. They said that they want to introduce their cyber security solutions in Pakistan for business enterprises to save them from business losses due to cyber attacks.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

FIA SMEs ICCI Digital Pakistan business community cyber security system

Comments

1000 characters

SMEs: Business community seeks sound cyber security system

PM encourages Chinese firms to explore Pakistan’s vast potential

PM apprises mining firms about investment facilitation

Sept CA deficit shrinks to stand at $8m

Commodities’ import: PPRA approves amendments to Rule 21(A)

There’s no plan to send troops to Palestine: FO

Palestinians await aid trucks as Israel pounds Gaza

Negative adjustment of Rs357m in QTA: Nepra puts its decision on KE’s request on hold

International arbitration: SIFC directs law ministry to disallow SOEs

FBR, Nadra agree to exchange taxpayers’ data

E&P companies: Petroleum Division fails to recover billions of rupees

Read more stories