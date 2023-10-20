Abid Boxer granted 7-day physical remand

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday handed over former police inspector Abid Hussain, alias Abid Boxer, to police for seven-day physical remand in a case of alleged extortion and attacking a police team.

Boxer is known as an encounter specialist for his alleged extrajudicial killings.

Earlier, the investigating officer told the court that boxer and other suspects were involved in extortion and attacking a police team. He said the former inspector snatched an official rifle from a constable and escaped custody when a police team arrested him. He said the suspect was later arrested from Kasur.

He, therefore, asked the court to grant a 15-day physical remand of the suspect.The court, however, granted the remand for seven days.

Faisal Town police registered a case against Abid Boxer and others.

