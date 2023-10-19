BAFL 38.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.77%)
BIPL 17.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.57%)
DFML 16.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 49.94 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.3%)
FABL 24.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
FCCL 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.29%)
FFL 6.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
HBL 96.31 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (1.54%)
HUBC 90.10 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (2.8%)
HUMNL 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.27%)
LOTCHEM 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.79%)
MLCF 35.02 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.8%)
OGDC 96.60 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (3.32%)
PAEL 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.7%)
PIBTL 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.78%)
PIOC 101.50 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.6%)
PPL 81.75 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (5.55%)
PRL 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.24%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.03%)
SNGP 50.70 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (6.51%)
SSGC 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (6.06%)
TELE 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 12.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
TRG 80.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.1%)
UNITY 26.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.54%)
BR100 5,049 Increased By 61.6 (1.23%)
BR30 17,777 Increased By 364.2 (2.09%)
KSE100 49,914 Increased By 482.8 (0.98%)
KSE30 17,122 Increased By 211.8 (1.25%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

UK shares down as Treasury yields jump, commodity-linked stocks weigh

Reuters Published 19 Oct, 2023 12:42pm

UK shares fell on Thursday as a jump in government bond yields and tensions in the Middle East kept investors risk-averse, while Rentokil Initial dropped on flagging weaker demand. The commodity-focused FTSE 100 was down 0.9% at of 0712 GMT, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 slipped 0.7%.

US Treasury yields jumped to 16-year highs ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech in New York, scheduled for 1600 GMT, which could offer more clues on the interest rate trajectory.

Rentokil Initial tumbled over 13% to the bottom of FTSE 100 after the pest control firm warned about softer annual demand in North America.

The heavyweight oil and gas sectoral index was down 0.2%, tracking oil prices lower, while industrial metal mining stocks lost 0.2% as copper prices slipped on a stronger dollar.

UK stocks slip as miners drag; US economic data on tap

Industrial support services led sectoral declines, down 3.3%, while the non-life insurers index led gains, up 0.3%.

Hargreaves Lansdown reported a slowdown in new client growth for the first quarter amid flailing investor confidence.

The investment platform’s shares were down 4.4%.

FTSE 100 UK shares

Comments

1000 characters

UK shares down as Treasury yields jump, commodity-linked stocks weigh

Toshakhana case: accountability court suspends Nawaz’s warrant

Intra-day update: Bulls drive KSE-100 up nearly 500 points

Intra-day update: rupee recovers against US dollar

Open-market: rupee climbs against US dollar

EV giant BYD considering investment in Pakistan, says Dr Ejaz

IHC grants protective bail to Nawaz in Avenfield, Al-Azizia references

Petroleum sector: Pakistan, China sign MoU on $1.5bn investment

Goals of open global economy, connectivity: Pakistan committed to working with China, regional partners: PM

Russia says sending 27 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Gaza

Pakistan, China agree to strengthen high-level engagement

Read more stories