China stocks hit new low this year as investors remain depressed

Reuters Published 19 Oct, 2023 11:01am

SHANGHAI: Chinese stocks hit a new low for the year on Thursday, dragged by consumer-related shares as investor confidence remained depressed despite signs that parts of the economy are stabilising. Hong Kong shares also fell.

** China’s blue-chip CSI 300 Index dropped 1.6% by the lunch break, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.2%, both touching their lowest levels this year.

** Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng Index was down 2.0%.

** Data on Wednesday suggested the economy is stabilising, but analysts and investors are still concerned if the economy has truly bottomed out, with the property sector mired in a deep contraction.

** “We believe it is still too early to call the bottom as pent-up demand for travel and gatherings may fade notably after the Golden Week holiday and the property sector has yet to truly recover,” said Ting Lu, chief China economist at Nomura.

** “Market confidence in China’s economy remains depressed,” Lu said.

** China’s biggest private property developer Country Garden on Wednesday was due to pay a coupon payment on a bond, but bondholders told Reuters they were yet to receive it. Non-payment would put the developer at risk of default.

China stocks fall as geopolitical fears offset stronger economic data

** Meanwhile, liquor shares were down 2.8%, dragging consumer-related stocks.

** Shares of liquor giant Kweichow Moutai, dropped 4.9%, logging their largest daily loss in nearly a year.

** Foreign capital recorded net outflows of 7.5 billion yuan ($1.03 billion) via the northbound trading link in morning trade, on track to log the largest daily outflow in nearly one month.

** While most sectors declined, semiconductor shares were up 1.9%.

** In Hong Kong, electric vehicle makers Xpeng and Nio slumped more than 8%, following their American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) in New York.

** Nio is considering building a dealer network in Europe to speed up sales growth, sources told Reuters.

** Tech giants traded in Hong Kong were also down 1.9%.

