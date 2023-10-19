Renault sales up 7.6% thanks to higher prices but forex weighs

PARIS: French carmaker Renault said on Thursday its revenues rose by 7.6% in the third quarter thanks to sales of higher-end market models, though it said foreign exchange fluctuations had weighed on the pace of growth.

Revenues came in at 10.51 billion euros ($11.07 billion), a touch above an analyst consensus forecast of 10.46 billion euros distributed by the company.

Currency depreciations in Turkey and Argentina had a negative effect that almost offset the positive impact of higher-priced models being sold in the quarter, Renault said.

World sales by volume grew by 6.1%, a slower pace of growth compared to the first half of the year due to a strong reduction in inventories at independent dealers thanks to an improvement in supply chain and logistics conditions.