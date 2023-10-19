Q1 textile group exports down 9.95pc to $4.127bn YoY

ISLAMABAD: The country’s textile group exports declined by around 9.95 percent during the first quarter (July-September) of the current fiscal year and stood at $4.127 billion compared to $4.584 billion during the same period of 2022-23, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) said.

The country’s overall exports during July-September, 2023 fiscal year 2023-24 totaled $6.910 billion (provisional) against $7.170 billion during the corresponding period of last year showing a decrease of 3.63per cent.

The data on exports and imports released by PBS revealed that on a month-on-month (MoM) basis textile exports registered 6.48 per cent negative growth in September 2023 and stood at $1.360 billion compared to $1.455 billion in August 2023.

Jul-Aug textile group exports down 9.49pc to $2.766bn YoY

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, textile exports declined by 10.88 per cent in September 2023 when compared to $1.527 billion in September 2022.

The exports in September 2023 were $2.476 billion (provisional) as compared to$2.366 billion in August 2023 showing an increase of 4.65 percent and by 1.60per cent as compared to $2.437 billion in September 2022.

Cotton yarn exports increased by 33.50 per cent during the first quarter of the current fiscal year as it stood at $315.404 million compared to $236.263 million during the same period of last fiscal year.

On a year-on-year basis, cotton yarn exports registered 49.81 per cent growth and stood at $113.567 million when compared to $75.809 million, while on a MoM basis, it registered 8.36 per cent growth when compared to $104.806 million in August 2023.

Rice exports increased by 0.98 per cent during the first quarter of the current fiscal year and stood at $406.387 million when compared to $402.461 million. Food group exports increased by 18.88 per cent during the first three months of the current fiscal year and stood at $1.280 billion when compared to $1.077 billion during the same period of last fiscal year.

The main commodities of exports during September 2023 were knitwear (Rs103,029 million), readymade garments (Rs74,608 million), bed wear (Rs69,234 million), cotton cloth (Rs51,891 million), oil seeds, nuts and kernels (Rs46,571 million), cotton yarn (Rs33,815 million), rice others (Rs32,324 million),towels (Rs25,116 million), rice basmati (Rs19,008 million), and made-up articles (exclusive towels and bedwear) (Rs16,922 million).

