BAFL 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.82%)
BIPL 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
BOP 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
CNERGY 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.14%)
DFML 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
DGKC 49.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.79%)
FABL 24.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.35%)
FCCL 12.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.58%)
FFL 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
GGL 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.58%)
HBL 95.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.84%)
HUBC 87.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.84%)
HUMNL 5.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.07%)
KEL 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.22%)
LOTCHEM 25.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.63%)
MLCF 34.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.53%)
OGDC 93.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-1.35%)
PAEL 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.01%)
PIBTL 4.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.86%)
PIOC 99.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.64 (-2.57%)
PPL 77.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.28%)
PRL 16.87 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.46%)
SILK 0.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.67%)
SSGC 9.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
TELE 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
TPLP 12.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 81.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.15%)
UNITY 26.48 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.65%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.01%)
BR100 4,984 Decreased By -19.8 (-0.4%)
BR30 17,413 Decreased By -211.1 (-1.2%)
KSE100 49,431 Decreased By -99.5 (-0.2%)
KSE30 16,910 Decreased By -47.9 (-0.28%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2023-10-19

Q1 textile group exports down 9.95pc to $4.127bn YoY

Tahir Amin Published 19 Oct, 2023 05:10am

ISLAMABAD: The country’s textile group exports declined by around 9.95 percent during the first quarter (July-September) of the current fiscal year and stood at $4.127 billion compared to $4.584 billion during the same period of 2022-23, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) said.

The country’s overall exports during July-September, 2023 fiscal year 2023-24 totaled $6.910 billion (provisional) against $7.170 billion during the corresponding period of last year showing a decrease of 3.63per cent.

The data on exports and imports released by PBS revealed that on a month-on-month (MoM) basis textile exports registered 6.48 per cent negative growth in September 2023 and stood at $1.360 billion compared to $1.455 billion in August 2023.

Jul-Aug textile group exports down 9.49pc to $2.766bn YoY

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, textile exports declined by 10.88 per cent in September 2023 when compared to $1.527 billion in September 2022.

The exports in September 2023 were $2.476 billion (provisional) as compared to$2.366 billion in August 2023 showing an increase of 4.65 percent and by 1.60per cent as compared to $2.437 billion in September 2022.

Cotton yarn exports increased by 33.50 per cent during the first quarter of the current fiscal year as it stood at $315.404 million compared to $236.263 million during the same period of last fiscal year.

On a year-on-year basis, cotton yarn exports registered 49.81 per cent growth and stood at $113.567 million when compared to $75.809 million, while on a MoM basis, it registered 8.36 per cent growth when compared to $104.806 million in August 2023.

Rice exports increased by 0.98 per cent during the first quarter of the current fiscal year and stood at $406.387 million when compared to $402.461 million. Food group exports increased by 18.88 per cent during the first three months of the current fiscal year and stood at $1.280 billion when compared to $1.077 billion during the same period of last fiscal year.

The main commodities of exports during September 2023 were knitwear (Rs103,029 million), readymade garments (Rs74,608 million), bed wear (Rs69,234 million), cotton cloth (Rs51,891 million), oil seeds, nuts and kernels (Rs46,571 million), cotton yarn (Rs33,815 million), rice others (Rs32,324 million),towels (Rs25,116 million), rice basmati (Rs19,008 million), and made-up articles (exclusive towels and bedwear) (Rs16,922 million).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

textile PBS textile exports textile group exports Q1 textile group exports

Comments

1000 characters

Q1 textile group exports down 9.95pc to $4.127bn YoY

Petroleum sector: Pakistan, China sign MoU on $1.5bn investment

Goals of open global economy, connectivity: Pakistan committed to working with China, regional partners: PM

Pakistan, China agree to strengthen high-level engagement

50:50 sharing of expenditure on devolved functions: Ministries, provinces directed to finalise proposal

Hiring of FAs for Reko Diq project: PMPL given relaxation of investment rules

Evacuation of power from SEL plant, off-take by network: KE suggests joint study with NTDC thru private consultant

OIC condemns Israel’s backers

ERS or STARR system: Taxpayers allowed to file non-export-related GST refunds

KCR to be built by CRCC: Sindh CM

Read more stories