‘Constitution, democracy and election process’ stalled for one person: Bilawal

Muhammad Shafa Published 19 Oct, 2023 05:10am

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday demanded immediate elections in the country, saying the democracy, the constitution, and the election process have been suspended for the return of one person from London.

He urged the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to announce date and schedule of elections without further delay.

Bilawal was addressing his party’s gathering held in memory of martyrs of Karsaz tragedy, and to show solidarity with the people of Palestine, here.

In a veiled reference, Bilawal Bhutto welcomed Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif’s home coming, saying the country has proved in the last 16 months that its affairs cannot be run from London. Everyone has to ensure his presence here and work for the wellbeing of the people.

Once the election date is announced, PPP will conduct public coordination campaign across the country, he said. Palestinians are not alone in this difficult time as Pakistan is there to support them, he said, adding the relationship between Pakistan and Palestine dates back to the era of Yasir Arafat and Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto.

Benazir Bhutto visited Gaza; she stood with the people of Palestine at that time. “We condemn the manner in which the people of Palestine are being killed.”

Bilawal urged the Prime Minister and foreign minister of Pakistan to raise their voice in support of Palestine.

He said the country is divided on every issue, and called for the national unity. The politics of hatred, division and abuse will have to be rejected.

A new approach, new politics, and new leadership are needed to steer the country out of existing crisis. The new generation neither wants the politics of 1990 nor the Pakistan of 2017. We have to run this country according to the contemporary era needs, he said.

PPP chairman said that Pakistan is not moving in the right direction. The politics of ‘selection’ has hurt the democratic process.

The movers and shakers have to give Parliament the right to do politics. Parliament is a place where everyone’s opinion is heard and issues are resolved. We will have to create tolerance in politics and leave room for differences of opinion, he stressed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

