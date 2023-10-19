BAFL 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.82%)
Alvi for boosting trade ties with Morocco

Recorder Report Published 19 Oct, 2023 05:10am

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has called for increasing cooperation with Morocco in the fields of trade, investment, and economy.

He asked Pakistan’s newly-appointed ambassador to work for enhancing Pakistani exports to Morocco.

The president expressed these views while talking to Pakistan’s Ambassador-designate to Morocco Muhammad Samiur Rehman, who called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, on Wednesday.

Talking to the ambassador, the president said that relations between Pakistan and Morocco were marked by common history and shared interests, and the two sides needed to increase the exchange of high-level visits to further strengthen bilateral cooperation.

He further said that the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) had been constituted to provide a single platform to facilitate and attract investment and Morocco could benefit from Pakistan’s business-friendly environment.

Earlier, Pakistan’s Ambassador/ Permanent Representative-designate to the United Nations in Geneva Dr Bilal Ahmad also called on President Dr Alvi.

Talking to the ambassador, the president urged him to continue Pakistan’s positive engagement with the UN system to advance Pakistan’s national interest and priorities.

He underlined that Pakistan needed to increase its engagement with the World Health Organization and International Labour Organisation to build the capacity of its public health system and uphold labour standards.

