LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday sought reply from the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) by November 14 on a post-arrest bail petition of Khawar Maneka, former husband of Bushra Bibi, in a case of grabbing Auqaf department’s land in Haveli Lakha.

Earlier, the petitioner’s counsel argued that the petitioner had been implicated in the case only on political grounds. He said the petitioner had not committed any illegal act.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023