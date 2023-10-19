Punjab sets wheat production target for Kharif

LAHORE: The Punjab province, which produces about 76 per cent of country’s total wheat, has set a production target of 25.6 million tons of grain during the coming Kharif season.

The provincial agriculture department is hoping to get this target by bringing 16 million acres of land under this staple food crop during the season starting from November 15, 2023.

Consultant to the Agriculture Department Punjab Dr. Muhammad Anjum Buttar while talking to the Business Recorder on Wednesday said the sowing target had not been changed this year as compared to last year but the production target had been increased by about 4 million tons.

He said the growers achieved 33 maund per acres’ average yield during the 2022-23 seasons and this year under ‘grow more wheat’ campaign, the provincial department was estimating an average yield of 40 maund per acres.

Replying to a query, he said prices of wheat were good in the market right now and government intends to impart full technical guidance besides extending full incentives in shape of subsidy on fertilizers and pesticides and ensuring provision of quality seeds.

Dr. Anjum was hopeful that these incentives would motivate the growers and this target would be achieved contributing to the food security of the country positively.

Meanwhile, Secretary Agriculture Punjab Nadir Chattha while chairing a review meeting termed wheat as an important staple food asked the department to mobilize all the resources to achieve the sowing target of 16 million acres for attaining food security.

The secretary directed all the divisional directors to ensure supply of quality agricultural inputs in the market during wheat cultivation for reduction in cost of production of farmers and enhancing productivity.

The Secretary Agriculture also stressed the importance of using social media for technical guidance of farmers during the ongoing wheat campaign. He also directed to disseminate information to the farming community that they should cultivate wheat by using seeds of approved varieties of the department for increasing per acre yield of wheat crop.

He further said that Punjab produces about 76% of country’s total wheat production and it is very important that our farmers should be provided awareness about modern production technology of wheat. The meeting was attended by senior officers of agriculture department in Lahore.

