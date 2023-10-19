KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 181,500 tonnes of cargo comprising 134,993 tonnes of import cargo and 46,507 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 134,993 comprised of 59,286 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 2,821 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 3,263 tonnes of DAP, 3,290 tonnes of Iron Ore, 2,246 tonnes of Rapessed, 2,567 tonnes of Wheat & 61,520 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 46,507 comprised of 38,217 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 4,900 tonnes of Talc Powder & 3,390 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Nearly, 7476 containers comprising of 4806 containers import and 2670 containers export were handled on Wednesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1304 of 20’s and 1166 of 40’s loaded while 236 of 20’s and 467 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 1014 of 20’s and 382 of 40’s loaded containers while 69 of 20’s and 398 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Approximately, 09 ships namely Onyx 1, ODelmar, Cielo Bianco, Jooly Oro, Chemroad Sakura, As Alva, Kota Lumba, Safeen Pride and Ji Hong berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 08 ships namely, Bunga Lily, Ts Dalian, MT Sargodha, Oriental Sakura, SSI Glorious, Momentum Phonex, Jolly Oro and Ever Utile Sailed off from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them Neutron Gas carrier ‘Al-Zubarah’ left the port today, while four more ships, Maersk Santosa, MSC Maria Elena, Cap Andreas and Xin An Ping are expected to sail on today afternoon.

A cargo volume of 193,448 tonnes, comprising 131,346 tonnes imports cargo and 62,102 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 5,066 Containers (3,477 TEUs Imports and 1,589 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are five ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Chem Harvest, Sea Treasure and Maersk Sentosa & two more ships, MSC Maria Elena and Al-Deebal Carrying Palm oil, Furnace oil, Containers and LNG are expected to take berths at LCT, FOTCO, QICT and PGPCL respectively on Wednesday, 18th October, while two more Container ships, Navios Constellation and Navios Lapis are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday 19th October, 2023.

