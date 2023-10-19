WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Oct 18, 2023 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 17-Oct-23 16-Oct-23 13-Oct-23 12-Oct-23 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104275 0.10438 0.104476 0.104154 Euro 0.806116 0.804223 0.80341 0.807312 Japanese yen 0.0051 0.005103 0.005095 0.005098 U.K. pound 0.927426 0.92736 0.928914 0.934768 U.S. dollar 0.762717 0.763165 0.763407 0.760252 Algerian dinar 0.005547 0.005545 0.005554 0.005543 Australian dollar 0.484707 0.482549 0.482244 0.48831 Botswana pula 0.055831 0.055635 0.055576 0.055727 Brazilian real 0.150787 0.150814 Brunei dollar 0.557297 0.557217 0.557557 0.557983 Canadian dollar 0.560368 0.558822 0.556676 Chilean peso 0.000809 0.00081 0.000818 0.000822 Czech koruna 0.032763 0.032594 0.032564 0.032872 Danish krone 0.107816 0.107722 0.108273 Indian rupee 0.009161 0.009166 0.009169 0.009139 Israeli New Shekel 0.190299 0.191269 0.192342 0.19208 Korean won 0.000563 0.000566 0.00057 0.000568 Kuwaiti dinar 2.46914 2.47059 2.46275 Malaysian ringgit 0.161183 0.161039 0.161277 0.161019 Mauritian rupee 0.017124 0.017062 0.017096 0.01713 Mexican peso 0.0425 0.042326 0.042441 New Zealand dollar 0.450499 0.450725 0.452471 0.457596 Norwegian krone 0.069829 0.069765 0.0701 Omani rial 1.98366 1.98482 1.97725 Peruvian sol 0.19807 0.1987 0.198189 Philippine peso 0.013431 0.013454 0.013398 Polish zloty 0.181035 0.179547 0.1774 0.178216 Qatari riyal 0.209538 0.209661 0.20886 Russian ruble 0.007835 0.007845 0.007845 0.007838 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.203391 0.203511 0.202734 Singapore dollar 0.557297 0.557217 0.557557 0.557983 South African rand 0.040587 0.040378 0.040255 0.040385 Swedish krona 0.069825 0.069504 0.069717 0.069767 Swiss franc 0.846382 0.845191 0.840525 0.844537 Thai baht 0.020941 0.021038 0.021002 Trinidadian dollar 0.113139 0.1133 0.112528 U.A.E. dirham 0.207683 0.207805 0.207012 Uruguayan peso 0.019114 0.019029 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

