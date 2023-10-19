WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Oct 18, 2023
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 17-Oct-23 16-Oct-23 13-Oct-23 12-Oct-23
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.104275 0.10438 0.104476 0.104154
Euro 0.806116 0.804223 0.80341 0.807312
Japanese yen 0.0051 0.005103 0.005095 0.005098
U.K. pound 0.927426 0.92736 0.928914 0.934768
U.S. dollar 0.762717 0.763165 0.763407 0.760252
Algerian dinar 0.005547 0.005545 0.005554 0.005543
Australian dollar 0.484707 0.482549 0.482244 0.48831
Botswana pula 0.055831 0.055635 0.055576 0.055727
Brazilian real 0.150787 0.150814
Brunei dollar 0.557297 0.557217 0.557557 0.557983
Canadian dollar 0.560368 0.558822 0.556676
Chilean peso 0.000809 0.00081 0.000818 0.000822
Czech koruna 0.032763 0.032594 0.032564 0.032872
Danish krone 0.107816 0.107722 0.108273
Indian rupee 0.009161 0.009166 0.009169 0.009139
Israeli New Shekel 0.190299 0.191269 0.192342 0.19208
Korean won 0.000563 0.000566 0.00057 0.000568
Kuwaiti dinar 2.46914 2.47059 2.46275
Malaysian ringgit 0.161183 0.161039 0.161277 0.161019
Mauritian rupee 0.017124 0.017062 0.017096 0.01713
Mexican peso 0.0425 0.042326 0.042441
New Zealand dollar 0.450499 0.450725 0.452471 0.457596
Norwegian krone 0.069829 0.069765 0.0701
Omani rial 1.98366 1.98482 1.97725
Peruvian sol 0.19807 0.1987 0.198189
Philippine peso 0.013431 0.013454 0.013398
Polish zloty 0.181035 0.179547 0.1774 0.178216
Qatari riyal 0.209538 0.209661 0.20886
Russian ruble 0.007835 0.007845 0.007845 0.007838
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.203391 0.203511 0.202734
Singapore dollar 0.557297 0.557217 0.557557 0.557983
South African rand 0.040587 0.040378 0.040255 0.040385
Swedish krona 0.069825 0.069504 0.069717 0.069767
Swiss franc 0.846382 0.845191 0.840525 0.844537
Thai baht 0.020941 0.021038 0.021002
Trinidadian dollar 0.113139 0.1133 0.112528
U.A.E. dirham 0.207683 0.207805 0.207012
Uruguayan peso 0.019114 0.019029
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
