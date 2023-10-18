BAFL 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.82%)
BIPL 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
BOP 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
CNERGY 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.14%)
DFML 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
DGKC 49.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.79%)
FABL 24.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.35%)
FCCL 12.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.58%)
FFL 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
GGL 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.58%)
HBL 95.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.84%)
HUBC 87.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.84%)
HUMNL 5.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.07%)
KEL 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.22%)
LOTCHEM 25.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.63%)
MLCF 34.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.53%)
OGDC 93.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-1.35%)
PAEL 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.01%)
PIBTL 4.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.86%)
PIOC 99.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.64 (-2.57%)
PPL 77.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.28%)
PRL 16.87 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.46%)
SILK 0.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.67%)
SSGC 9.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
TELE 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
TPLP 12.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 81.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.15%)
UNITY 26.48 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.65%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.01%)
BR100 4,984 Decreased By -19.8 (-0.4%)
BR30 17,413 Decreased By -211.1 (-1.2%)
KSE100 49,431 Decreased By -99.5 (-0.2%)
KSE30 16,910 Decreased By -47.9 (-0.28%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee ends flat as central bank support counters equity, oil pressure

Reuters Published 18 Oct, 2023 04:34pm

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee closed unchanged on Wednesday as likely U.S. dollar sales by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept the local unit off its record low, offsetting pressure from higher crude oil prices and equity-related outflows.

The rupee ended steady at 83.2575 against the U.S. dollar after moving in a narrow 83.23 to 83.27 range.

While most Asian currencies rose tracking strength in the offshore Chinese yuan, the rupee saw another muted trading session.

Indian rupee ends slightly lower

The RBI likely sold U.S. dollars in the latter half of the trading session to keep the rupee off its record lows, three traders said. The rupee’s lifetime low of 83.29 was hit in October 2022.

Brent crude oil futures rose nearly 3% and were last quoted at $92.58 per barrel. The dollar index was largely steady at 106.205.

Equity-related outflows also pressured the rupee during the session, a foreign exchange trader at a private bank said. Overseas investors have sold $1.17 billion worth of Indian equities in October so far.

At this stage “no one is willing to take any speculative positions,” said Dilip Parmar, a foreign exchange research analyst at HDFC Securities.

Parmar expects the rupee to trend sideways till Monday as the market eyes the maturity of a $5 billion forex swap, undertaken by the RBI in April 2022, which could fuel a potential U.S. dollar shortage.

Large Indian banks have been accumulating dollars via USD/INR buy/sell swaps in which they will receive dollars on the spot date (in two working days) and have access to them for the tenure of the contract.

The rupee is likely to stay between the 82.90 and 83.70 range over the next month, with the RBI keeping a lid on further weakness, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation said in a note.

Indian rupee

Comments

1000 characters

Indian rupee ends flat as central bank support counters equity, oil pressure

Biden ‘outraged’ by Gaza hospital blast, points to Hamas responsibility

Caretaker PM Kakar condemns attack on hospital in Gaza, says Israel must be held accountable

Nawaz Sharif moves IHC for protective bail in Avenfield, Al-Azizia cases

Pakistan completes projects worth $25bn under CPEC, says Kakar

Brent hits $93 as Middle East strife heightens supply concerns

Open-market: rupee sees significant fall against US dollar

Honda Atlas shuts production amid supply chain disruptions

PSMC announces shutdown of automobile plant

Pakistan successfully conducts test flight of Ababeel Weapon System: ISPR

Cotton arrival surges 19.3% in first two weeks of Oct: PCGA

Read more stories