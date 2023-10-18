BAFL 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.82%)
Xi, Putin discuss Mideast conflict, Russia’s security interests

Reuters Published 18 Oct, 2023 04:28pm
BEIJING: China’s President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin “exchanged views” on the conflict in Israel and Gaza during talks in Beijing on Wednesday, while Xi told his guest China supports Russia’s “security and development interests,” Chinese state media reported.

The two leaders discussed progress in developing a natural gas pipeline between China, Mongolia and Russia, as well as supporting the cooperation of Chinese and Russian firms in strategic emerging industries, according to the report by Chinese state media.

Turkiye in talks with Hamas on hostages but ‘nothing concrete for now’: state media

Xi told Putin that China was willing to continue to strengthen communication and cooperation with Russia within multilateral frameworks, the report said, during the talks on the sidelines of the Belt and Road Forum.

