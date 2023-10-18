BAFL 39.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.88%)
Oct 18, 2023
Afghanistan send New Zealand in to bat in World Cup

AFP Published 18 Oct, 2023 01:48pm
CHENNAI: Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and opted to bowl in the World Cup match against New Zealand in Chennai on Wednesday.

Afghanistan kept the same eleven that upset defending champions England in their third match in Delhi after losing the first two games.

New Zealand, second in the 10-team table with wins in all three matches, brought Will Young back into the team after skipper Kane Williamson fractured his thumb in the last game against Bangladesh Afghanistan are sixth in the table which is topped by India with six points.

Dutch ready to ‘beat any side’ after win over Proteas

The top four teams from the round robin league will qualify for the semi-finals. The final is in Ahmedabad on November 19.

Teams:

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Tom Latham (capt/wk), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Mark Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Umpires: Jeol Wilson (WIS) and Paul Wilson (AUS)

TV umpire: Richard Illingworth (ENG)

Match referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)

