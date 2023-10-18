BAFL 39.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
BIPL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.29%)
BOP 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 3.44 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.78%)
DFML 16.71 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.52%)
DGKC 50.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.58%)
FABL 24.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.13%)
FFL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
GGL 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.96%)
HBL 95.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.21%)
HUBC 88.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-0.87%)
HUMNL 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.79%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.54%)
LOTCHEM 25.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.17%)
MLCF 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.3%)
OGDC 94.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.74%)
PAEL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.39%)
PIBTL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.08%)
PIOC 101.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.57%)
PPL 77.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.66%)
PRL 16.75 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.72%)
SILK 0.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.42%)
SSGC 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.09%)
TELE 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
TRG 81.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.64%)
UNITY 26.38 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.26%)
BR100 5,001 Decreased By -2.2 (-0.04%)
BR30 17,526 Decreased By -98.3 (-0.56%)
KSE100 49,513 Decreased By -17.8 (-0.04%)
KSE30 16,945 Decreased By -12.9 (-0.08%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Thai PM invites Putin for official visit

AFP Published 18 Oct, 2023 11:51am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

BANGKOK: Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has invited Russian President Vladimir Putin for an official visit next year, he said in Beijing on Wednesday.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has thrown Putin into international isolation, leaving him with few allies.

The International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant for Putin over the alleged deportations of thousands of Ukrainian children to Russia.

Thailand – which is not a state party to the ICC Rome Statute – opted to maintain cooperation with Russia.

Srettha and Putin met on the sidelines of China’s Belt and Road Initiative forum on Tuesday night and discussed boosting trade and cultural ties.

“I invited him to visit Thailand next year,” Srettha said Wednesday.

“President Putin likes Phuket, I understand he travels often,” he said, referring to a Thai resort island.

According to a Thai government statement, Putin has accepted the invitation, but a date has yet to be set.

During the meeting with Srettha, Putin lamented a decline in bilateral trade due to a “turbulent international situation”, according to the TASS Russian news agency.

China’s Xi warns against decoupling, lauds Belt and Road at forum

More than a million Russians visited tourism-dependent Thailand this year.

Thailand recently made changes to its visa arrangements to allow Russians to visit the kingdom for up to three months – an increase from 30 days.

Thailand joined China and India in abstaining at a UN General Assembly vote last year to condemn Russia’s annexation of parts of Ukraine.

India China Thailand UN General Assembly Russian President Vladimir Putin Russia’s invasion RUssia Ukraine war Srettha Thavisin China’s Belt and Road Initiative forum

Comments

1000 characters

Thai PM invites Putin for official visit

Intra-day update: rupee registers significant losses against US dollar

Open-market: rupee sees significant fall against US dollar

Discos: PC set to move Cabinet for annulment of provincialisation option

Affected employees: Ministries, depts barred from implementing NA body’s recommendations

UN chief ‘horrified’ by Gaza hospital strike that killed hundreds

World Bank agrees to finance $150m cost of EE&C project

Army concerned at plight of besieged Palestinians

NAO amendments: SC gives govt 15 days to file appeal against its decision

Anti-Benami Adjudicating Authority becomes dysfunctional

CCP approves Bank Alfalah’s acquisition of shares in QistBazaar

Read more stories