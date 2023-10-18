Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

PTI team conveys IK’s message to President

Read here for details.

Pakistan, Russia discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation in diverse sectors

Read here for details.

New working hours for govt offices notified

Read here for details.

Caretaker FM to attend urgent meeting of OIC Executive Committee in Saudi Arabia

Read here for details.

Cipher case: special court adjourns indictment of Imran, Qureshi

Read here for details.

Lotte Chemical shuts plant operations temporarily on ‘lower downstream demand’

Read here for details.

Army top brass offers ‘unequivocal’ diplomatic, political support for Palestinian people amid Gaza war

Read here for details.

PM Kakar seeks Kenya’s facilitation over investigation of journalist Arshad Sharif’s murder

Read here for details.