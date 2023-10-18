BAFL 39.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
BIPL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.47%)
BOP 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
CNERGY 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.07%)
DFML 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.02%)
DGKC 50.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.18%)
FABL 24.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 12.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.02%)
FFL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
GGL 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.96%)
HBL 96.15 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.18%)
HUBC 88.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.44%)
HUMNL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.04%)
KEL 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
LOTCHEM 25.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
MLCF 35.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.34%)
OGDC 94.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
PAEL 13.07 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.32%)
PIBTL 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.46%)
PIOC 102.99 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.37%)
PPL 77.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
PRL 16.62 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.91%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.03%)
SNGP 48.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.42%)
SSGC 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.6%)
TELE 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.25%)
TPLP 12.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.13%)
TRG 81.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.11%)
UNITY 26.53 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.84%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 5,019 Increased By 15.7 (0.31%)
BR30 17,641 Increased By 16.9 (0.1%)
KSE100 49,679 Increased By 148.4 (0.3%)
KSE30 16,987 Increased By 28.6 (0.17%)
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • PTI team conveys IK’s message to President

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan, Russia discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation in diverse sectors

Read here for details.

  • New working hours for govt offices notified

Read here for details.

  • Caretaker FM to attend urgent meeting of OIC Executive Committee in Saudi Arabia

Read here for details.

  • Cipher case: special court adjourns indictment of Imran, Qureshi

Read here for details.

  • Lotte Chemical shuts plant operations temporarily on ‘lower downstream demand’

Read here for details.

  • Army top brass offers ‘unequivocal’ diplomatic, political support for Palestinian people amid Gaza war

Read here for details.

  • PM Kakar seeks Kenya’s facilitation over investigation of journalist Arshad Sharif’s murder

Read here for details.

