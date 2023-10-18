Hajj group organizers: Pakistan urges Saudi Arabia to defer reduction

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has requested Saudi Arabia to defer the reduction of Hajj group organisers from 905 to 46 for the current year and a gradual reduction in subsequent years.

This was revealed by senior officials of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony during the meeting of the Senate Standing Committee, presided over by Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, here on Tuesday.

The committee also suggested starting the Road to Makkah Project from Peshawar and Quetta.

During the meeting, a thorough discussion took place concerning the reduction of Hajj group organisers from 905 to 46, following directives from the Saudi government relayed through the Ministry of Hajj.

The officials informed that a letter in this regard has already been dispatched to the Ministry of Hajj, Saudi Arabia, in light of the recommendation of the committee, urging a deferral of this reduction for the current year and a gradual reduction in subsequent years, adding that the Ministry eagerly awaits a response from the Saudi Ministry of Hajj.

Representatives from the Hajj Organisers Association of Pakistan were also present during the meeting. They emphasised the necessity for the representatives of the Ministry of Religious Affairs to engage in a constructive dialogue with the DG Hajj and officials of the Saudi Ministry of Hajj to address their concerns.

Expressing their lack of knowledge regarding the Hajj Policy for 2024, the Ministry of Religious Affairs clarified that ongoing discussions and policy sharing with the Hajj Organisers Association of Pakistan were in progress, attributing the communication gap as the reason for their lack of awareness.

The committee was informed that altering the Saudi Ministry of Hajj’s decision to reduce the number of organisers seemed improbable.

Consequently, the chairman committee stressed the importance of being fully prepared for the upcoming Hajj arrangements.

Chairman Committee Senator Maulana Abdul GhafoorHaideri emphasised the continuation of efforts by the Ministry of Religious Affairs to address the issue. He suggested engaging with the Saudi authorities to convey Pakistan’s concerns and to request a reconsideration of their decision.

Following a thorough deliberation, it was decided that another letter would be penned to the Ministry of Religious Affairs, recommending the caretaker Minister for Religious Affairs to engage with the Saudi counterpart to further advocate for Pakistan’s position. In addition, the ministry should urge the DG Hajj to take serious steps and raise the issues with the KSA to resolve them. The committee sought a progress report on the matter in 15 days.

In a related update, senior officials from the Ministry of Religious Affairs informed the committee regarding Saudi authorities’ approval to initiate the Road to Makkah project from Lahore and Karachi airports, underlining the continued efforts to enhance Hajj facilitation. The committee also suggested starting the Road to Makkah Project from Peshawar and Quetta.

