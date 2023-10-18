BAFL 39.64 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
BIPL 16.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.11%)
BOP 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
DFML 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.08%)
DGKC 50.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.08%)
FABL 24.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.33%)
FCCL 12.71 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.84%)
FFL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.03%)
GGL 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.95%)
HBL 96.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-1.51%)
HUBC 89.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.51%)
HUMNL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.41%)
KEL 3.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.6%)
LOTCHEM 25.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.1%)
MLCF 35.58 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (3.91%)
OGDC 95.06 Decreased By ▼ -3.54 (-3.59%)
PAEL 12.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.67%)
PIBTL 4.61 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.77%)
PIOC 103.13 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (3.03%)
PPL 77.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.30 (-4.07%)
PRL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.03%)
SNGP 47.98 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
SSGC 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
TELE 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.04%)
TPLP 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
TRG 82.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
UNITY 26.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.94%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.94%)
BR100 4,981 Decreased By -48.7 (-0.97%)
BR30 17,520 Decreased By -275.8 (-1.55%)
KSE100 49,531 Decreased By -200.3 (-0.4%)
KSE30 16,958 Decreased By -167.7 (-0.98%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-10-18

Promotion order of govt employee cannot be withdrawn: LHC

Hamid Nawaz Published 18 Oct, 2023 06:09am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court held that the promotion order of a government employee cannot be withdrawn due to defect in the proceedings on the part of concerned department.

The court passed this order on a petition of Muhammad Zahid Saleem who was retired as assistance finance from Tehsil Municipal Administrations (TMAs) TT Singh and observed that the defect in the promotion proceedings is not attributable to the petitioner rather it was a fault or irregularity on the part of department.

The court said in such a situation, the promotion order is protected under the principles of vested right “past & closed transaction”. The respondent authorities in the impugned order had declared that petitioner’s promotion as assistant was not valid under the relevant rules, therefore, he will receive the pension against the post of senior clerk and not assistant finance.

The court allowing the petition set aside the impugned orders passed by respondent authorities being illegal and without lawful authority.

The court directed the respondent authorities to extend the pensionary benefits to the petitioner against the post of assistant finance with effect from the date of his retirement.

The court observed that it is well settled law that in absence of any fraud, misrepresentation or fault on the part of an employee in promotion proceedings, he cannot be deprived of his right of pensionary benefits after lapse of considerable period.

The petitioner was appointed as clerk in Municipal Committee, TT Singh, and was promoted as senior clerk. Subsequently, after promulgation of the Punjab Local Government Ordinance, 2001, Tehsil Municipal Administrations (TMAs) were established and District Councils were dissolved. The petitioner was promoted to the post of assistant and his post was twice upgraded to BS-14 and to BS-16 and he stood retired as assistant finance.

The respondent authorities through the impugned order declined the representation of the petitioner for grant of pensionary benefits against the post of assistant finance, whereby his promotion as assistant was withdrawn and his retirement order was modified mentioning the retirement against the post of senior clerk. The petitioner challenged the orders in questions and got relief.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Lahore High Court TMAs Muhammad Zahid Saleem govt employee

Comments

1000 characters

Promotion order of govt employee cannot be withdrawn: LHC

Discos: PC set to move Cabinet for annulment of provincialisation option

Affected employees: Ministries, depts barred from implementing NA body’s recommendations

World Bank agrees to finance $150m cost of EE&C project

Army concerned at plight of besieged Palestinians

NAO amendments: SC gives govt 15 days to file appeal against its decision

Anti-Benami Adjudicating Authority becomes dysfunctional

CCP approves Bank Alfalah’s acquisition of shares in QistBazaar

New working hours for govt offices notified

Cypher case: Court defers indictment of IK, Qureshi till 23rd

PTI team conveys IK’s message to President

Read more stories