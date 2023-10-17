BAFL 39.81 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.61%)
BIPL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.46%)
BOP 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.49%)
CNERGY 3.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
DFML 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.01%)
DGKC 50.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.36%)
FABL 24.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
FCCL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.76%)
FFL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.62%)
GGL 10.51 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.34%)
HBL 96.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.96%)
HUBC 89.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.16%)
HUMNL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.58%)
KEL 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.37%)
LOTCHEM 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.58%)
MLCF 35.50 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (3.68%)
OGDC 95.39 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-3.26%)
PAEL 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.36%)
PIBTL 4.66 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.87%)
PIOC 103.51 Increased By ▲ 3.41 (3.41%)
PPL 78.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-2.84%)
PRL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.74%)
SILK 0.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 48.50 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.13%)
SSGC 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
TELE 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.63%)
TPLP 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.89%)
TRG 82.88 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.07%)
UNITY 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.41%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.47%)
BR100 5,002 Decreased By -27.6 (-0.55%)
BR30 17,618 Decreased By -177.8 (-1%)
KSE100 49,679 Decreased By -51.9 (-0.1%)
KSE30 17,022 Decreased By -104.3 (-0.61%)
Brecorder Logo
Sports

Ronaldo hits two as Portugal thrash Bosnia and Herzegovina

AFP Published 17 Oct, 2023 11:49am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

ZENICA: Cristiano Ronaldo struck twice as Roberto Martinez’s relentless Portugal thrashed Bosnia and Herzegovina 5-0 on Monday in Euro 2024 qualifying.

Portugal, who booked their place at the tournament in Germany next summer with a win over Slovakia last Friday, continued their superb form under the Spanish coach with their eighth victory in eight games since he arrived.

Ronaldo netted his 126th and 127th Portugal goals, further extending his record as the top all-time men’s international goalscorer.

Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes added the third before Barcelona duo Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix joined in the fun, all before half-time.

Bosnia, led by veteran target-man Edin Dzeko, languish fifth and can no longer progress from the group, after Slovakia beat Luxembourg 1-0.

Bosnia have two games remaining and are seven points behind second-placed Slovakia in Group J, with Portugal the runaway leaders.

Furious Ronaldo storms off pitch after Al-Nassr defeat

Martinez’s side have scored 32 goals and only conceded twice, racking up all 24 points possible so far.

Al-Nassr striker Ronaldo, 38, opened the scoring from the penalty spot and dinked home his second with a neat finish, but was replaced by Martinez after 65 minutes, while still in search of his hat-trick.

The former Real Madrid forward was also confronted by a pitch invader shortly before half-time, but stewards swiftly intervened.

Fernandes and Cancelo finished with sublime accuracy and power as the hosts’ defence crumbled miserably, while Felix stroked in the fifth.

Bosnia tightened up in the second half but it was far too little, far too late.

Cristiano Ronaldo

