BAFL 39.81 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.61%)
BIPL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.87%)
BOP 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.99%)
CNERGY 3.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
DFML 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.01%)
DGKC 51.40 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.38%)
FABL 24.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.19%)
FCCL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.56%)
FFL 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.17%)
GGL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.72%)
HBL 97.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.25%)
HUBC 90.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.29%)
HUMNL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.41%)
KEL 3.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.99%)
LOTCHEM 26.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
MLCF 35.66 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (4.15%)
OGDC 96.41 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-2.22%)
PAEL 13.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.61%)
PIBTL 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.88%)
PIOC 104.70 Increased By ▲ 4.60 (4.6%)
PPL 79.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.85%)
PRL 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.05%)
SILK 0.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 48.70 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.54%)
SSGC 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.59%)
TELE 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.54%)
TPLP 12.54 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.62%)
TRG 83.60 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.95%)
UNITY 27.05 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.27%)
WTL 1.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,030 Decreased By -0.1 (-0%)
BR30 17,766 Decreased By -30.2 (-0.17%)
KSE100 49,909 Increased By 177.6 (0.36%)
KSE30 17,106 Decreased By -19.6 (-0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei rebounds on optimism of limited hit from Middle East conflict

Reuters Published 17 Oct, 2023 10:01am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average rebounded on Tuesday from the previous day’s steep drop, taking cues from Wall Street as investors turned more optimistic that the Gaza conflict would not have a large impact on markets.

The Nikkei gained 0.9% to 31,944.31 as of the midday break, following Monday’s more-than-2% tumble. Of the benchmark’s 225 components, 142 rose versus 79 that fell, while four were flat.

The broader Topix rose 0.5%.

The Topix growth share subindex outpaced the value share subindex with gains of 0.9% and 0.2% respectively.

Tech stocks, which had been sold off aggressively at the start of the week, rebounded strongly.

Precision machinery and information and communication subindexes were the second- and third-best performers among the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s 33 industry groups, rising 1.6% and 1% respectively.

The services index was the top performer, jumping 1.9%.

Japan’s Nikkei jumps, led by rally in chip shares

A decline in crude prices buoyed sentiment, as Japan is a major energy importer.

Oil traders said the Israel-Hamas conflict did not appear to threaten supplies in the short term. However, Kyle Rodda, an analyst at Capital.com, warned against complacency.

“The price action doesn’t signal the risks posed by an outright ground war in the Gaza Strip have passed - things look more like a repositioning after the relatively violent moves at the end of last week,” Rodda wrote in a note.

“While hopes remain that tensions may cool, perhaps in response to global diplomatic pressure… the balance of probabilities is tipping towards a full-on invasion.”

US President Joe Biden will visit Israel on Wednesday for talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, after the countries agreed to develop a plan to enable humanitarian aid from donor nations and multilateral organisations to reach civilians in Gaza.

Japanese chip stocks rebounded and were standout winners, with Tokyo Electron gaining 2.1% and Advantest up 2.1%.

Startup investor SoftBank Group added 2.3%.

Tokyo Stock Exchange Japan’s Nikkei share

Comments

1000 characters

Japan’s Nikkei rebounds on optimism of limited hit from Middle East conflict

Caretaker FM to attend urgent meeting of OIC Executive Committee in Saudi Arabia

Intra-day update: rupee continues to gain against US dollar

Cipher case: special court adjourns indictment of Imran, Qureshi

Kakar asks CMs to cut rates of essential items

Saudi Aramco, PSO, TAPI gas pipeline: Oil, gas issues now come under sharper SIFC focus

Govt plans to dispatch humanitarian assistance to Gaza

FM discusses Gaza crisis with Iranian, Egyptian counterparts

Procurement for civil construction: PPRA defers approval on request of Secretary DP

Azad Pattan, Kohala HP projects: Chances of achieving FC slim

Taxpayers’ queries: FTO concerned at FBR Member’s lack of response

Read more stories