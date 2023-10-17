Govt plans to dispatch humanitarian assistance to Gaza

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan decided on Monday to immediately dispatch humanitarian relief assistance to Gaza to alleviate the suffering of its Palestinian brethren.

In a statement issued here, the Foreign Office said that in the wake of indiscriminate Israeli aggression and siege of the Gaza Strip, the already oppressed people of densely-populated Gaza are in urgent need of humanitarian assistance.

“In view of the human tragedy unfolding in Gaza, the Government of Pakistan has decided to immediately dispatch humanitarian relief assistance to Gaza, to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian brothers and sisters,” read the statement.

It further stated that the government is coordinating with the Palestinian Red Crescent Society, relevant UN agencies, the government of Egypt and Pakistan Missions abroad to finalize modalities of delivery.

