BAFL 40.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.17%)
BIPL 17.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
BOP 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2%)
CNERGY 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.49%)
DFML 16.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.18%)
DGKC 50.57 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.94%)
FABL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
FCCL 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.7%)
FFL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
GGL 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.13%)
HBL 97.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.7%)
HUBC 90.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.08%)
KEL 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.63%)
LOTCHEM 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.48%)
MLCF 34.71 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (3.64%)
OGDC 98.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.04%)
PAEL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (6.08%)
PIBTL 4.59 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (9.81%)
PIOC 98.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.32%)
PPL 80.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.19%)
PRL 16.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.43%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.03%)
SNGP 48.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.66%)
SSGC 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TELE 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
TRG 84.53 Increased By ▲ 5.98 (7.61%)
UNITY 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.5%)
BR100 5,033 Increased By 24.7 (0.49%)
BR30 17,795 Increased By 97.1 (0.55%)
KSE100 49,773 Increased By 279.9 (0.57%)
KSE30 17,157 Increased By 25.1 (0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-10-17

KP PDMA working on winter contingency plan

Recorder Report Published 17 Oct, 2023 05:51am

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), under the guidance of the Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, is actively working on its Winter Contingency Plan for the year 2023-24, said a spokesman of the authority here on Monday.

In an essential pre-winter planning and orientation meeting, Inayat Ullah Wasim, Secretary Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa presided over the meeting of Additional Deputy Commissioners Relief and HR.

Addressing the participants of the meeting the Secretary Relief said that this comprehensive contingency plan aims to mitigate potential losses resulting from winter-related natural hazards, including extreme low temperatures, fog/smog, snowfall, rainfall, landslides, flash floods, and seismic activity in the mountainous north and west.”

Inayat Ullah Wasim praised the dedication and pivotal role played by the district administration during rescue operations and the Relief and Rehabilitation phases during times of crisis.

He also highlighted the essential role of Additional Deputy Commissioners (ADCs) Relief and HR as the “eyes and ears” on the ground, responsible for monitoring and reporting on disaster situations. He stressed the importance of understanding and adapting to prevailing climatic conditions, acknowledging their impact on disaster preparedness and response.

Secretary Relief emphasized the significance of proactive planning to mitigate the effects of disasters, reinforcing that preparedness is crucial in reducing potential damage. He also stressed the importance of effective interaction with medical staff and healthcare facilities to ensure the availability of medical resources during disaster situations.

He further emphasized the need for a robust pre-planning and coordination mechanism to ensure that all stakeholders work seamlessly together during emergencies. He also addressed the importance of tourist preparedness, ensuring that the local tourist industry is adequately prepared to deal with potential disasters while prioritizing the safety of tourists.

Director General of PDMA, Janat Gul Afridi, outlined the Winter Contingency Plan’s approach, which stratifies districts based on Vulnerability and Risk Assessments, ranging from very high to low vulnerability levels. Each distinct weather pattern will have its tailored contingencies.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa unique geography, topography, and natural resources make it susceptible to various climate-related challenges throughout the year, be it in summer or winter. Comprehensive data collection tools have been developed and shared with stakeholders. These tools encompass information related to district/sector-specific hazards, vulnerability profiles, hazard impacts, damage assessments, compensation details, resource mapping, needs assessments, and coordination efforts.

Iqbal Wazir, Director of Disaster Risk Management at PDMA, elaborated on the proactive preparedness measures being implemented in line with guidelines stipulated by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). This approach aims to streamline responses at both provincial and district levels, ensuring seamless coordination among all stakeholders.

“We have initiated the Winter Contingency Planning process, fostering collaboration with all pertinent stakeholders. We aim to finalize the plan by mid-November, with our core objectives focused on proactively reducing disaster risks, hazard identification, risk assessment, and resource mapping to enhance our preparedness.

The comprehensive contingency planning for major hazards will facilitate the implementation of necessary mitigation measures and ensure a well-coordinated response to minimize the loss of life and property during disaster events.

This all-encompassing exercise encompasses resource assessments, hazard analysis, and estimating potential relief caseloads as part of the planning assumptions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

KP PDMA KP PDMA Winter Contingency Plan

Comments

1000 characters

KP PDMA working on winter contingency plan

RDA inflows rise to $6.75bn

Kakar asks CMs to cut rates of essential items

Saudi Aramco, PSO, TAPI gas pipeline: Oil, gas issues now come under sharper SIFC focus

Govt plans to dispatch humanitarian assistance to Gaza

FM discusses Gaza crisis with Iranian, Egyptian counterparts

Procurement for civil construction: PPRA defers approval on request of Secretary DP

Azad Pattan, Kohala HP projects: Chances of achieving FC slim

Taxpayers’ queries: FTO concerned at FBR Member’s lack of response

Apex court’s staff: SC orders registrar to provide info within 7 days under RTI Act

Mergers and amalgamations of companies: SECP’s guidelines not applicable on banking firms

Read more stories