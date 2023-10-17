BAFL 40.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.17%)
FCEPL announces Q3’23 results

Press Release Published 17 Oct, 2023 05:51am

KARACHI: Friesland Campina Engro Pakistan Limited (FCEPL) announced its financial results for Q3, 2023. The company delivered strong top line growth of 40 percent despite the challenging operating environment and economic slowdown.

The Company generated revenue of Rs 73.8 billion for the nine months ended, compared to Rs 52.8 billion in the same period last year, fueled by both volume and value growth.

The Company witnessed gross profit growth of 23 percent, while the gross margin declined by 200 bps due to inflationary pressure on commodities and energy prices. In Q3’23, the gross margin declined by 458 bps compared to the same period last year, primarily attributable to one-offs in the preceding year, in addition to the aforementioned factors.

The operating margin only declined by 13 bps over last year due to initiatives such as cost rationalization and driving efficiencies across the value chain.

However, the profit after tax (Rs 1.57 billion vs. Rs 1.77 billion in the same period last year) as a percentage of sales declined by 121 bps due to a significant increase in finance costs and taxation.

DAIRY-BASED PRODUCTS SEGMENT

The segment reported revenue of Rs 65.7 billion, reflecting a growth of 43 percent compared to the same period last year. Olper’s, our flagship brand, led the growth in the segment by strengthening its leadership position in the market through consistent brand and trade investments.

Our other brands like Olper’s full-cream milk powder (FCMP), Olper’s Cream, and Tarang have also gained a healthy market share despite competition from established players.

FROZEN DESSERTS SEGMENT

The segment reported revenue of Rs 8.1 billion, reflecting a growth of 20 percent compared to the same period last year. This growth has been enabled by timely investments in occasions and innovations.

