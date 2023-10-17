FPCCI lauds role of COAS in curbing economic uncertainty

KARACHI: Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), said that the business community appreciated the effective, timely and crucial role played by the COAS in swiftly reducing economic uncertainty; bringing back stability and fostering positive sentiment in the country.

Controlling speculative trading of dollar and putting a stop on its smuggling are the most effective and meaningful steps in the right direction by the COAS, he added.

He recalled that dollar was trading at Rs 336 on 4th September in the open market and now it has come down to Rs 276. In an export-dependent economy like Pakistan, currency depreciation is the mother of all evils as it fuels inflation, increases cost of production, escalates debt repayments and eliminates fiscal space for developmental expenditures.

The FPCCI chief added that coupled with a decline in international crude prices, these steps have enabled the government to slash the prices of petroleum products by a historic Rs 40 per litre for petrol and Rs 15 per litre for high speed diesel.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh maintained that crackdown on smuggling is another praiseworthy step taken by the Army Chief; which has resulted in improved supplies of the essential commodities & agricultural inputs in the country and their prices are experiencing significant decline in the domestic market.

He apprised that due to rupee’s consecutive appreciation against dollar over the past 5 weeks, Pakistan’s external debt has been reduced by a staggering 4000 billion rupees.

The entire business, industry and trade community is optimistic that the process of economic revival has kick-started; and, it will mark the end of hopelessness in Pakistan’s economy, flight of capital and brain drain.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh also maintained that the engagements of business community with the Army Chief in the recent past is no less than a breadth of fresh air after the uncertainty and volatility in the economy over the past couple of years.

After detailed meetings with him in Karachi and Islamabad, we were feeling relieved, hopeful and confident that we will be able to play our rightful role for economic recovery and stabilization in the broader national interest, he added.

