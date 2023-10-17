BAFL 40.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.17%)
BIPL 17.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
BOP 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2%)
CNERGY 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.49%)
DFML 16.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.18%)
DGKC 50.57 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.94%)
FABL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
FCCL 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.7%)
FFL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
GGL 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.13%)
HBL 97.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.7%)
HUBC 90.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.08%)
KEL 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.63%)
LOTCHEM 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.48%)
MLCF 34.71 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (3.64%)
OGDC 98.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.04%)
PAEL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (6.08%)
PIBTL 4.59 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (9.81%)
PIOC 98.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.32%)
PPL 80.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.19%)
PRL 16.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.43%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.03%)
SNGP 48.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.66%)
SSGC 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TELE 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
TRG 84.53 Increased By ▲ 5.98 (7.61%)
UNITY 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.5%)
BR100 5,033 Increased By 24.7 (0.49%)
BR30 17,795 Increased By 97.1 (0.55%)
KSE100 49,773 Increased By 279.9 (0.57%)
KSE30 17,157 Increased By 25.1 (0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2023-10-17

FPCCI lauds role of COAS in curbing economic uncertainty

Recorder Report Published 17 Oct, 2023 05:51am

KARACHI: Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), said that the business community appreciated the effective, timely and crucial role played by the COAS in swiftly reducing economic uncertainty; bringing back stability and fostering positive sentiment in the country.

Controlling speculative trading of dollar and putting a stop on its smuggling are the most effective and meaningful steps in the right direction by the COAS, he added.

He recalled that dollar was trading at Rs 336 on 4th September in the open market and now it has come down to Rs 276. In an export-dependent economy like Pakistan, currency depreciation is the mother of all evils as it fuels inflation, increases cost of production, escalates debt repayments and eliminates fiscal space for developmental expenditures.

The FPCCI chief added that coupled with a decline in international crude prices, these steps have enabled the government to slash the prices of petroleum products by a historic Rs 40 per litre for petrol and Rs 15 per litre for high speed diesel.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh maintained that crackdown on smuggling is another praiseworthy step taken by the Army Chief; which has resulted in improved supplies of the essential commodities & agricultural inputs in the country and their prices are experiencing significant decline in the domestic market.

He apprised that due to rupee’s consecutive appreciation against dollar over the past 5 weeks, Pakistan’s external debt has been reduced by a staggering 4000 billion rupees.

The entire business, industry and trade community is optimistic that the process of economic revival has kick-started; and, it will mark the end of hopelessness in Pakistan’s economy, flight of capital and brain drain.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh also maintained that the engagements of business community with the Army Chief in the recent past is no less than a breadth of fresh air after the uncertainty and volatility in the economy over the past couple of years.

After detailed meetings with him in Karachi and Islamabad, we were feeling relieved, hopeful and confident that we will be able to play our rightful role for economic recovery and stabilization in the broader national interest, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

COAS FPCCI Irfan Iqbal Sheikh economic uncertainty

Comments

1000 characters

FPCCI lauds role of COAS in curbing economic uncertainty

RDA inflows rise to $6.75bn

Kakar asks CMs to cut rates of essential items

Saudi Aramco, PSO, TAPI gas pipeline: Oil, gas issues now come under sharper SIFC focus

Govt plans to dispatch humanitarian assistance to Gaza

FM discusses Gaza crisis with Iranian, Egyptian counterparts

Procurement for civil construction: PPRA defers approval on request of Secretary DP

Azad Pattan, Kohala HP projects: Chances of achieving FC slim

Taxpayers’ queries: FTO concerned at FBR Member’s lack of response

Apex court’s staff: SC orders registrar to provide info within 7 days under RTI Act

Mergers and amalgamations of companies: SECP’s guidelines not applicable on banking firms

Read more stories