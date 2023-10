LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday summoned Superintendent Kot Lakhpat jail for producing PTI-Punjab president Dr Yasmin Rashid and Senator Ijaz Chaudhry before it despite a warning.

The court observed that the jail officials had been directed not to bring the suspects to the court only to get their judicial remand extended.

The jail officials produced Dr Yasmin Rashid and Senator Ijaz Chaudhry in the Askari Tower attack case.

