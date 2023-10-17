BAFL 40.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.17%)
Oct 17, 2023
Pakistan Print 2023-10-17

ATC extends bails of Asad Umar, IK’s sisters

Recorder Report Published 17 Oct, 2023 06:46am

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday extended pre-arrest bails of PTI former secretary general Asad Umar, former prime minister Imran Khan’s sisters Uzma Khan and Aleema Khan in cases related to May 9 riots till October 31 as the investigating officer (IO) failed to submit the challan.

Earlier, Asad Umar and both sisters of the PTI chairman appeared before the court on expiry of their previous bails. The prosecutor informed the court that the suspects have joined the investigation.

He however told the court that the IO suffered a heart attack and sought further time to file the challan of the case.

The court extended the bails of the suspects and asked the prosecutor to ensure submission of case challan on next hearing.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Asad Umar ATC bails May 9 riots Aleema Khan

