Lahore Grain Market Rates

Recorder Report Published 17 Oct, 2023 05:51am

LAHORE: Grain and other commodity rates in rupees on Akbari Mandi on Monday (October 16, 2023)

======================================
Per 100 kg
======================================
Sugar                      13900-14000
Gur                        20000-23000
Shakar                     19000-25000
Ghee (16 kg)                 6800-7400
Almond (Kaghzi)            10000-42000
Almond (Simple)            12500-15000
Sogi                       40000-70000
Dry Date                   14000-20000
Chilli (Sabat)             30000-36000
Chilli (Pissi)             50000-60000
Turmeric                   16500-20000
Darchini (large)           26000-28000
Mong (Sabat)               18000-19000
Dal Mong (Chilka)          19000-20000
Dal Mong (Washed)          20500-21500
Dal Mash (Sabat)           42000-46000
Dal Mash (Chilka)          46000-49000
Dal Mash (Washed)          48000-52000
Dal Masoor (Local)         38000-40000
Dal Masoor (impor)         23500-24500
Masoor (salam-impor)       24000-25000
Masoor (salam-local)       35000-36000
Gram White                 30000-35000
Gram Black                 19000-22000
Dal Chana (Thin)           19000-21000
Dal Chana (Thick)          21000-22500
White Kidney Beans
(Lobia)                          40000
Red Kidney Beans
(Lobia)                    43000-47000
--------------------------------------
Rice (per 100 kg)
--------------------------------------
Basmati Super (Old)        32000-35000
Basmati Super (new)        28000-30000
Kainat 1121                32000-35000
Rice Basmati (386)         19000-21500
Basmati broken             18000-23000
--------------------------------------
Tea (per 1 kg)
--------------------------------------
Tea (Black)                  1900-2200
Tea (Green)                  1400-1650
======================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

