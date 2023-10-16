BAFL 40.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.17%)
BIPL 17.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
BOP 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2%)
CNERGY 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.49%)
DFML 16.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.18%)
DGKC 50.57 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.94%)
FABL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
FCCL 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.7%)
FFL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
GGL 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.13%)
HBL 97.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.7%)
HUBC 90.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.08%)
KEL 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.63%)
LOTCHEM 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.48%)
MLCF 34.71 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (3.64%)
OGDC 98.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.04%)
PAEL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (6.08%)
PIBTL 4.59 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (9.81%)
PIOC 98.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.32%)
PPL 80.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.19%)
PRL 16.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.43%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.03%)
SNGP 48.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.66%)
SSGC 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TELE 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
TRG 84.53 Increased By ▲ 5.98 (7.61%)
UNITY 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.5%)
BR100 5,033 Increased By 24.7 (0.49%)
BR30 17,795 Increased By 97.1 (0.55%)
KSE100 49,773 Increased By 279.9 (0.57%)
KSE30 17,157 Increased By 25.1 (0.15%)
Indian blue-chips slip on Mideast conflict concerns; metals cap losses

Reuters Published 16 Oct, 2023 05:12pm

BENGALURU: Indian shares closed marginally lower on Monday, tracking weaker global stocks as nervousness around the escalating conflict in the Middle East dampened risk appetite, while a rise in metals stocks capped losses.

The NSE Nifty 50 index settled 0.10% lower at 19,731.75, and the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.17% to 66,166.93.

Eight of the 13 major sectoral indexes fell, with financials and banks down 0.06% and 0.14% respectively. India’s top private lender HDFC Bank closed 0.40% lower ahead of its results.

Weak outlook from top IT companies, US inflation woes drag Indian shares

Metals gained nearly 1%, after data showed recovery in exports and imports in world’s top consumer China. JSW Steel, Tata Steel were among the top Nifty 50 gainers.

Meanwhile, the more domestically focussed small- and mid-caps outperformed the blue-chips, rising 0.37% and 0.21% respectively, helped by sustained retail inflows.

“While valuations in small- and mid-caps are stretched, their domestic focus lends them an advantage over large-caps,” said Narendra Solanki, head of fundamental research – investment services at Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers.

Most global stocks fell as cautious markets watched for signs of escalation which could determine the financial fallout from the Israel-Hamas war.

Brent oil futures steadied above $90 a barrel on Monday after passing the threshold on Friday. Higher oil prices are a negative for net importers of the commodity, like India.

“The conflict in the Middle East has kept investors on tenterhooks,” Solanki noted, and advised long-term investors to “utilise short-term corrections to hike allocations into domestically-oriented companies.”

Among individual stocks, DMart operator Avenue Supermarts lost 1.8% after reporting a drop in September quarter profit.

Nestle, which hit a record high on Friday on a target price hike by Citi, witnessed a pullback, shedding 1.89% and was among the top Nifty 50 losers.

Newly-listed Jio Financial Services rose 0.30% ahead of its first quarterly results since debuting in August.

Indian shares

