BAFL 39.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.32%)
BIPL 17.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
BOP 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
CNERGY 3.43 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.08%)
DFML 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.47%)
DGKC 50.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.1%)
FABL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
FCCL 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.73%)
FFL 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
GGL 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.73%)
HBL 97.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.26%)
HUBC 90.59 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.09%)
HUMNL 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.97%)
KEL 3.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.52%)
LOTCHEM 26.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
MLCF 34.25 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.27%)
OGDC 98.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.1%)
PAEL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (5.28%)
PIBTL 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (8.61%)
PIOC 100.10 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.89%)
PPL 81.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.21%)
PRL 16.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.75%)
SILK 0.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.54%)
SSGC 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
TELE 7.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
TRG 82.01 Increased By ▲ 3.46 (4.4%)
UNITY 26.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.71%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.5%)
BR100 5,014 Increased By 5.6 (0.11%)
BR30 17,779 Increased By 81.1 (0.46%)
KSE100 49,681 Increased By 187.3 (0.38%)
KSE30 17,114 Decreased By -17.8 (-0.1%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Germany’s Scholz to visit Israel on Tuesday

Reuters Published 16 Oct, 2023 12:55pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

BERLIN: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will travel to Israel on Tuesday, broadcaster ntv reported, citing government sources.

A government spokesperson did not immediately comment on the reported travel plans.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock was in Israel last week, where she expressed Berlin’s firm support for the country to defend itself against an attack launched by Palestinian Hamas group on Oct. 7, in which hundreds of Israelis were killed or taken hostage.

Baerbock then travelled to Egypt, as Western nations rush to prevent an escalation of the conflict in the region.

Scholz to host Central Asian leaders to boost ties

Israel has responded to the Hamas group attack with airstrikes that have killed hundreds of Gazans and has called for a mass evacuation of northern Gaza ahead of a planned ground offensive.

Olaf Scholz German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock

Comments

1000 characters

Germany’s Scholz to visit Israel on Tuesday

Caretaker PM Kakar calls for immediate ceasefire of Israel’s ‘deliberate, disproportionate’ targeting of Gaza civilians

Intra-day update: rupee maintains momentum against US dollar

Open-market: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Gaza border crossing set to reopen as Israeli troops prepare ground assault

Shamshad explains govt’s commitment to economic development

Cotton prices: Punjab, Sindh CMs discuss strategy

Blinken seeks common front in Israel after Arab tour

Oil prices ease as investors assess risks of Israel-Hamas war

Roshan Digital Account: cumulative inflow reaches $6.75bn, says SBP

KE seeks more electricity from national grid

Read more stories