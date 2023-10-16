Germany’s Scholz to visit Israel on Tuesday

BERLIN: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will travel to Israel on Tuesday, broadcaster ntv reported, citing government sources.

A government spokesperson did not immediately comment on the reported travel plans.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock was in Israel last week, where she expressed Berlin’s firm support for the country to defend itself against an attack launched by Palestinian Hamas group on Oct. 7, in which hundreds of Israelis were killed or taken hostage.

Baerbock then travelled to Egypt, as Western nations rush to prevent an escalation of the conflict in the region.

Scholz to host Central Asian leaders to boost ties

Israel has responded to the Hamas group attack with airstrikes that have killed hundreds of Gazans and has called for a mass evacuation of northern Gaza ahead of a planned ground offensive.