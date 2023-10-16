Hong Kong shares open lower

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened slightly lower Monday following a broadly negative lead from Wall Street, with traders keeping a wary eye on the Middle East as Israel presses ahead with strikes in Gaza after last week’s attacks by Hamas.

The Hang Seng Index edged down 0.06 percent, or 10.14 points, to 17,803.31.

The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.10 percent, or 2.97 points, to 3,091.06, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange was barely moved, inching up 0.38 points to 1,905.79.