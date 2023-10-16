BAFL 40.36 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.65%)
Cotton’s purchase price: PM takes notice of manipulation

NNI Published October 16, 2023 Updated October 16, 2023 09:08am

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Sunday took notice of purchase of cotton yield below the prices fixed by the government to support the farmers, directing the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) to take cognizance of the issue and submit a report in this regard.

The government had fixed prices of the cotton crop, but it was being observed that the crop was purchased below the fixed minimum price at some places, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Pakistan eyes cotton output of 12mn bales this year, says caretaker minister

The premier said that yielding of bumper cotton crop was a blessing for the country and its maximum profit should be reaped by the farmers.

The government had clear instructions over its purchase price so that the farmers’ community could be protected against any losses, he added.

