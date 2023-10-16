Project launched on research in orthopaedics

KARACHI: A multi-million rupee project was launched to promote research in medical and health science, where young researchers and healthcare professionals in the field of orthopaedics from across the country would be offered financial assistance for conducting research in their field to find local solutions of problems facing people.

In order to facilitate research in the field of orthopaedics, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Pakistan Orthopaedic Association and Pharmevo Research Forum to select four top proposals for research and awarded the research grant at 36th Pak OrthoCon 2023 which would be held from November 2 to 5 in Karachi.

Dr Masood Jawaid from Pharmevo Research Forum while Prof Asadullah Makhdoom and Prof Azeem Akhund of Pakistan Orthopaedic Association, signed the MoU on behalf of their organisations.

Designed and launched by Pharmevo Research Forum, the project would engage different researchers and healthcare professionals from Pakistan who would be awarded one million research grants by the research body for the their endeavour that would lead to identify the areas which needed immediate government attention, policymaking, healthcare solutions of healthcare modification and innovative ideas of providing best, each and low cost treatment facilities to the people of Pakistan.

Addressing the MoU signing ceremony, they regretted that the authorities which were expected and supposed to give go-ahead for the clinical trials and research in the field of medical, had actually emerged as key hurdle in approving research projects while lacking enough qualified people to timely such decisions.

They were of the view that the health fraternity in Pakistan didn’t enjoy exact data and trustworthy numbers which were crucial for research based initiative in the field of health sciences.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Masood Jawaid said the Research Startup Challenge offers a unique platform for young orthopaedic professionals to present their research proposals and compete for the opportunity to secure research grants to advance their projects.

“With this initiative, our aim is to nurture a culture of research and innovation within the Orthopaedics community in Pakistan”, he added.

The primary goal is to encourage and facilitate research activities among young orthopaedic professionals, providing them with a platform to showcase their innovative research ideas and contribute to the advancement of orthopaedics in Pakistan, he said.

The financial support will empower young researchers to conduct in-depth studies, gather data, gain recognition and exposure, and make significant contributions to the orthopaedic community, Dr Jawaid mentioned.

